Ana Maria Braga is removed from ‘Mais voce’ after suffering a fall in the kitchen at home

Ana Maria Braga had to be removed, this Monday (25/10), from the program “Mais voce”, on TV Globo, to comply with medical guidelines. Last Sunday, the presenter suffered a domestic accident and had to be admitted to Hospital Beneficência Portuguesa, in São Paulo.

The details of the state of health of Ana Maria Braga were explained during the showing of the program this Monday, under the command of reporters Fabrício Battaglini and Talitha Morete, who replace the presenter. “She took a fall at home yesterday, but luckily everything is fine,” said Battaglini.





The accident happened in the kitchen of Ana Maria Braga’s residence last Sunday, as reported by Talitha Morete. With the fall, Ana Maria hit her head on the slippery floor and had to be taken to the hospital. According to Battaglini and Talitha, she still has “pains in her body” and remains under observation at the medical center.

“She fell in the kitchen, slippery floor. The kitchen is the place in the house where most falls happen. And at that moment, she hit her head. And that’s no joke. This is a very common domestic accident,” explained Talitha.

Ana Maria Braga “didn’t break anything, didn’t cut herself, but she’s in a little pain,” reinforced Battaglini. “A more thorough examination was needed, so she had a CT scan to investigate,” added the presenter.

The press office of Ana Maria Braga stressed, to GLOBO, that the presenter is still recovering from the consequences of the accident, but is already doing well. The presenter’s advisors also stated that the decision to go into hospital was taken by Ana Maria herself.