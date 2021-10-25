Ana Maria Braga suffers a fall and is taken to a hospital in SP

After suffering a fall, Ana Maria Braga had to be taken to hospital to receive medical care. In the early afternoon of this Saturday (24/10), sources from the column claimed to have seen the presenter of Mais Você being admitted to hospital Beneficiency Portuguesa, in São Paulo.

The source also confirmed that she arrived alongside her oncologist, Dr. Antonio Carlos Buzaid and with her daughter, Mariana and son-in-law. Ana Maria’s press office was contacted and the column was informed that the real situation would only be disclosed during the program for next Monday (25/10), in which a clarification on the case would be given.

Ana Maria Braga is a Brazilian TV presenter.

Hours later, the staff resumed contact and confirmed that the presenter had a fall and was referred to the hospital for proper care. The update is that she is doing well.