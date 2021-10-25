Analysis: Atlético-MG overcomes own goal early and has key victory to exorcise ghost | athletic-mg

By the probability numbers, only a disaster takes the Brazilian title from the hands of Atlético-MG. There is more than a 95% chance of winning the championship. An upset victory against Cuiabá, by 2-1, increased advantage for the main competitor (13 points), and the crowd in ecstasy. 10 rounds left to exorcise an old ghost.

Down to earth, humility, maturity, respect for the opponent, cooler analysis of the table. All of this is part of the internal work and public discourse of the Galo agents. Natural. Not even the fans let themselves be carried away by the excitement. Flamengo stumbled, but can still reduce the distance to seven points. On the other hand, the football presented indicates the Atlético champion, after 49 years of pursuing the national bi-championship.

“In my point of view, it’s a short difference, because it can be seven points and there are direct clashes (against Flamengo and Palmeiras), both away from home. I don’t kid myself. I know it’s good to have this difference in my favor, but it’s looooong from being decided, too far away” (Cuca).

On Wednesday, players will be able to build another remarkable chapter in 2021. Against Fortaleza, after 4-0 in the match, is the chance to put Atlético in a Brazil Cup final for the third time in more than 30 years.

You can’t hesitate, it’s true. In fact, it even works, as long as there is an immediate union and reaction. It was like that in Nathan Silva’s goal, against, before the two-minute match at Mineirão. The Hulk waved his arms, called his companions, the scream from the stands was at its height and the draw, at the gunner’s feet, came. The turn was at a crucial point: the last move of the first half. Galo went to halftime winning.

Atlético players celebrate Jair's goal, the turnaround at the Brazilian Nationals — Photo: Pedro Souza/Atlético-MG

There are 10 rounds for the 2021 Brazilian to finish, and Atlético have the 19th game (Grêmio, at home) to play. There are 33 points in dispute, and if you add another 17 (five wins and a draw) you will reach the magic number of 76 points

Cuca held the team on the field, preferred to substitute in the final stretch. Cuiabá, who didn’t play in the middle of the week, and changed players since the break, was fresh. He played without a fully reactive posture, he scared, he had a ball for the draw.