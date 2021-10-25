Analysis: cornered, Bolsonaro feels the blow of Rodrigo Pacheco’s candidacy – Politica

However, in order not to pass on the receipt that he felt the coup, Bolsonaro called on Economy Minister Paulo Guedes to attack the senator, who is seen as a conciliator and capable of uniting the center and right-wing forces that today reject the government.

Specialists even say that a strong third way candidate could remove Bolsonaro from the second round of elections, being the adversary of former president Lula, of the PT, who easily leads all the voting intentions so far.

Reforms and militancy



Guedes’ statement took place alongside Bolsonaro at the exit of a bird fair at the Granja do Torto Exhibition Park, in Brasilia. The minister assumed at once that he left technicality aside and put on the uniform of politics.

“We expect the president of the Senate to move forward with the reforms. If he launches himself as president of the Republic now, if he doesn’t go ahead with the reforms, how is he going to defend his own candidacy?”, asked the Minister of Economy.

For Guedes, Pacheco “needs to move forward with the reforms. He needs to help us make the reforms. He can’t do militancy, and I’m sure he won’t. We talked last week. He said: “Look, we have to speed up the precario, ok. We have to move forward with the reforms. The president of the Senate knows that we are on the right path”, he claimed.

In the minister’s assessment, “If he (Pacheco) even wants to make himself politically viable as a serious alternative, he has to help our government to carry out the reforms, because the president wants to move forward. We want to move forward, the president of the Chamber, (Arthur) Lira, wants to move forward. So we’re waiting for the Senate to help us move forward as well. Everyone wants to help Brazil succeed”, he highlighted.