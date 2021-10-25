Analysis: irregularity and lost goals portray São Paulo at every stumble in the Brasileirão | São Paulo

Coach leaves, coach enters, and São Paulo continues with two chronic problems in the Brazilian Championship. Last Sunday night in Bragança Paulista, Tricolor suffered again with the irregularity of performance and the lost goals, two points that mark the campaign below the expectations of the current champion in São Paulo in the national competition.

This context weighed on a competitive opponent. Red Bull Bragantino grew in the second half and did what São Paulo could not: they took advantage of their dominance in a moment of the match to make it 1-0 and secure three important points in the fight for a place in the next Libertadores.

On the other hand, São Paulo wasted the good times. The biggest show came at the feet of Pablo, who messed up with Luciano and lost a huge chance of scoring even in the first stage. Again, the lack of aim cost the team points, as in the games against Chapecoense, Ceará, Santos…

Luciano regrets a lost goal for Pablo in the first half of the duel in Bragança Paulista

São Paulo is Brasileirão’s second worst attack, with just 22 goals in 28 matches. Retrospect superior only to the Sport, which is in the relegation zone. The lack of offensive production costs even more in a balanced championship.

This equality of forces of Brasileirão punishes São Paulo for irregularities, as demonstrated against Bragantino.

From the good chances in the first half, especially in the final stretch, Tricolor left with little productivity in the final stage of a game in which Rigoni and Calleri were not available, the two best players in the sector.

Doing well one moment and doing badly the next sums up the São Paulo campaign. So much so that the week, which started with the excitement of the victory and safe performance in the derby against Corinthians, ends with questions in a new test against a club positioned at the top of the table.

In São Paulo’s best moments in the match, Ceni witnessed the midfield sector working with Gabriel Sara, Igor Gomes and Rodrigo Nestor. The three main opportunities in the match were born from the feet of the three.

Igor Gomes was the one who thought it was a nice pass for Luciano to share with the goalkeeper, in a move before the goal lost by Pablo. Sara, on the other hand, submitted twice, stepping into the area, taking advantage of Rodrigo Nestor’s low cross in one of them. The trio’s proximity was a positive point.

Gabriel Sara was involved in the team's good moments in the game

Bragantino used and abused the inversions of play, which left the São Paulo full-backs exposed. The consequence? Both Orejuela and Reinaldo and Igor Vinicius, who started at half-time, suffered especially with Helinho in the heads-up matches.

Still in the defensive system, with Miranda and Arboleda, the team lost the characteristic of accelerating the move from the beginning, as happens with Léo among the 11. The shirt 16 did not leave the bench in Bragança Paulista.

Rogério Ceni suffered his first loss at the helm of São Paulo

Rogério Ceni will have another week to work on the cast and recover important pieces, such as Calleri and Rigoni. São Paulo will only return to the field next Sunday, from 6:15 pm (Brasilia time), to face Internacional, at Morumbi.

Facing the objective of fighting for a place in the next edition of Libertadores, São Paulo has another duel to shorten the distance for these competitors.

In the first (Corinthians), he succeeded. In the second (Bragantino), no. The third test is coming for the team to correct its own path in this Brasileirão.

