André Esteves, the owner of Brazil

× Photo: Luiz Prado/ LUZ/Flickr

Leaked audio from a meeting of banker André Esteves with investors, which took place last Thursday, shows his influence in Congress, the Supreme and even the Central Bank — not to mention the Economics summit, as Paulo Guedes’ failed act made clear at the Friday press conference.

Right at the beginning of the conversation, Esteves says he was late because he was talking to Arthur Lira, president of the Chamber, interested in knowing what the banker was thinking about the resignation of four secretaries of the economy and the crisis in the market, after the announcement of the hole in the roof to fund Auxílio Brasil.

“Arthur Lira called me to ask what I think”he says, eliciting laughter from the audience. “I’m going to give a lecture this afternoon. If you want, drop by.”

Esteves says he was the one who suggested the tax reform slicing, starting with the readjustment of the income tax table and the taxation of dividends. He says he is in favor of taxing dividends, and celebrates the adjustments made to the original text.

“The renovation is not bad, it could be a little better. I think that Paulo’s team lacks more formulation density. 80% of the original text has been corrected. I really liked the fact that the Congress wanted to listen, to accept some suggestions.”

The banker also comments that he advised Supreme Ministers on the need for an independent Central Bank. “The guy doesn’t have to be born knowing. It was very important to talk to the Supreme Minister, to explain.”

In relation to BC, Esteves also states that Roberto Campos Neto was another who called him to find out what the floor (lower bound) of the interest rate in Brazil should be. “The interest rate in the pandemic dropped too much, at 2%. Roberto called me to ask, where do you think the lower bound is. I do not know.”

After criticizing the reduction of the Selic (“we thought we were too English”), he says that the Central Bank will accelerate the increase to contain inflation a little, but he still bets that the rate will remain in the single digits. Esteves also thinks that if Lula is elected in 2022, “We will have two more years of Campos Neto, which will be great for Brazil”.

In the conversation with investors, the owner of BTG, of course, defends the Minister of Economy and all of his fiscal policy, including the Auxílio Brasil at R$400.

The emphatic defense of the minister, “who gets beaten every day”, suggests that the audio leak may have been calculated to strengthen Guedes against the political wing, which is trying to overthrow him and who sought out Esteves to try to get Mansueto Almeida as a substitute, as O Antagonista revealed.

“It can be 400 reais. It’s easy to face. The market is stressing is with the dynamics. What comes next? What does President Bolsonaro believe? What are the politicians around him thinking?”

Finally, the banker says that the election in 2022 will be decided “in the center” and that he is not too worried because if a “Ultra populist Lula or a very crazy Bolsonaro will not be elected”.

“If President Bolsonaro is silent, he is the favorite. If Lula takes a Meirelles, puts a Kassab as vice president, and talks about the environment, culture, he will become a favorite. If neither of them walks to the center, if Bolsonaro goes crazy, he will be a center-right. The two ideal candidates are Eduardo Leite and João Doria. Leite is an electoral product with more novelty, despite Doria’s excellent government. The agendas that led Bolsonaro to be elected are still around. The wind is center-right.”

For André Esteves, Lula is “winnable”. “I think that they perceive Lula in a mature way, that there is a certain injustice around Lula, but, on the other hand, a sense of guilt in the registry office, more associated with the PT. Lula’s problem is the CNPJ. Lula is half Macunaíma, half villain, half hero. The problem is what comes together, which is that PT group.”

the antagonist questioned the banker’s advice, but there has been no return. Listen to the full audio below:

https://cdn.oantagonista.com/uploads/2021/10/audio-andre-esteves.mp3

More news