Andrés Sanchez recalls his heyday at the club and tells details

In an interview with the podcast “Papagaio Falante”, on YouTube, the former president of Corinthians, Andrés Sanchez, told details of when he was present in the most winning period in the club’s history.

Podcast presenters, Sérgio Mallandro and Luiz França, asked about the way Andrés dealt with players who liked to go out at night.

“I’m not a player’s nanny. Player who earns R$ 300, 500, 1 million a month, am I going to see if the guy had a drink, if it’s at night? The guy has to arrive at training time, train, and play well . What he does outside the club is his problem,” commented the manager.

Andrés Sanchez was president of Corinthians in two periods: October 2007 to December 2011, and February 2018 to January 2021. In addition, he was also a federal deputy affiliated to PT for São Paulo, between 2015 and 2019.

In the chat, the manager mentions the season between 2009 and 2012, in which Corinthians won five titles, and mentions Jorge Henrique and André Santos as “terrible” players who gave a lot of work.

“Jorge Henrique and André Santos were unbeatable, terrible. That team of 2009, 10, 11 and 12 was a joke. The guys smoked in the locker room, not all, but some, the players drank all the time, every day they barbecued and won everything” , he stated.