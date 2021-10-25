Andressa Suita and Gusttavo Lima show 1st photo with their children after returning

Model Andressa Suita and singer Gusttavo Lima showed a family photo for the first time after reconciliation

The model Andressa Suita and the singer Gusttavo Lima they surprised when they showed a photo for the first time together with their two children, the boys Gabriel, four years old, and Samuel, three years old, after their reconciliation.

The couple broke up at the end of last year, but since the beginning of this year they began to show signs that they were in reconciliation. Since the beginning of the year, Andressa and Gusttavo have come closer and closer.

The couple showed signs a few months ago that they had even returned to live in the same mansion. This is because when they split up Andressa Suita he had left the family mansion on their farm in Goiás and moved with his children to another mansion in Goiânia. While Gusttavo had moved to a luxurious apartment also in Goiânia. But now, the whole family seems to be living again on the farm in Goiás.

The couple also exchanged some statements on social media in recent months. But despite all the signs of reconciliation, they still had not shown a photo in which they appeared together and with their children. They only appeared together on the boys’ birthdays, but it could be something solely for the sake of celebration.

However, now, Andressa Suita he showed a beautiful photo in which he appears with Gusttavo Lima and his two children backstage at the presentation he held in Goiânia. When showing the photo, the model said only: “Ambassador in Goiânia”.

Several famous people praised the family photo. “Lots of love,” said digital influencer Jéssica Costa, daughter of singer Leonardo. While Poliana, wife of singer Leonardo, commented: “Beautiful! God bless you for life.” Digital influencer Débora Cunha, on the other hand, said: “Afff you are too beautiful, I’m a fan”.

The presenter Ticiane Pinheiro also commented: “Too beautiful together”. Digital influencer Rafael Cunha also said: “Beautiful!”. And digital influencer Milla Gomes commented: “We see family wealth around here”.

