Angelina Jolie takes Zahara and Shiloh to Eternals premiere in Rome

About to return to the big screen in Marvel’s “Eternals,” actress and director Angelina Jolie has been involved in an extensive release routine for the film, directed by Oscar-winning “Nomadland” Chloé Zhao. After appearing with five of her six children on the red carpet in Los Angeles, California, Jolie was joined today by Zahara (16) and Shiloh (15), in her premiere at the 16th International Festival in Rome.

In “Eternals”, Angelina Jolie plays the heroine Thena, who is part of a group of immortals who have quietly helped human civilization to evolve over the centuries. At the premiere, the trio emerged wearing elegant dresses and chatting animatedly while posing for photos.

Zahara, Angelina Jolie and Shiloh at Marvel’s “Eternals” premiere in Rome Image: Getty Images for RFF

Last Monday (18), Jolie also took Maddox (20) and the twins Knox and Vivienne (13) to the event that took place in LA. Pax (17) was the only one who did not attend.

“Eternos” hits Brazilian cinemas on November 4th, and the cast also includes Salma Hayek, gemma Chan, Lauren Ridloff, brian Tyree-Henry, gemma Chan, Richard madden, kit Harington, Don Lee and Kumanil Nanjiani.

The film will have the first deaf heroine in the Cinematographic Universe Marvel. Tyree-Henry plays Phastos, the franchise’s first gay hero on the big screen.

Angelina Jolie posed with her children in the Los Angeles premiere of “Eternals” Image: Emma McIntyre/WireImage

In September, the Daily Mail revealed that actor Brad Pitt has filed a new lawsuit against his ex-wife, alleging that she was trying to harm him over the sale of a property.