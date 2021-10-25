Anitta posts about mythomania and fans point indirectly to Gui Araújo | celebrities

Reproduction/Instagram Anitta and Gui Araújo already dated

Anitta made a series of publications talking about mythomania this Sunday afternoon (24) and the singer’s fans are seeing a hint to Gui Araújo, On Twitter, the funkeira published photos of an article talking about people with a tendency to lie and many internet users related this with the recent controversies involving the former MTV.



In “A Fazenda 13”, Gui Araújo has exposed details of a supposedly forbidden romance with Jade Picon, when she was still dating João Guilherme. The influencer stated that she was exposed and said that the situations narrated by the participant of the reality show did not even happen.

In addition to the article, Anitta also made posts talking about the exposure of women and lies involving famous women. “I’ve seen some things happening on the internet in Brazil, a few involving my name, but mostly involving women and women I have friendship and affection. I’m always available to talk because I spent (and continue to spend) my life watching people judge me and comment on issues and situations in my life that, in fact, never happened,” begins the singer.

“I’ve reached my spiritual elevation (it contains irony) of shitting for any of these things. But unfortunately not everyone shits. Getting to this point was a lot of mental work. Anyway, I wanted to tell internet guys not to believe everything they say by there,” concludes Anitta.

Confined in “A Fazenda 13”, Gui Araújo also commented on his relationship with Anitta. The former MTV said he went to live at the singer’s house so they wouldn’t be canceled for breaking the quarantine at the beginning of the pandemic. He also said that the relationship ended because the funkeira had plans to live abroad.

