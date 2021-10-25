Another! Rogério Ceni appoints Flamengo starter to reinforce São Paulo in 2022 | Flamengo



Rogério Ceni – Luciano Belford

Rio – The year is not over yet, but speculation about the assembly of Flamengo’s squad next season is already swirling. Rogério Ceni, coach of São Paulo, made another indication of an athlete from the Rio de Janeiro club to defend Tricolor Paulista in 2022. The former Flamengo commander wants Willian Arão as a backup for the Morumbi club. The information is from journalist Jorge Nicola.

Willian Arão has a contract with Flamengo until 2023. The absolute titleholder of Flamengo since the times of Jorge Jesus, an athlete’s departure from the Rio de Janeiro club is not considered easy. Recently, Arão was in the crosshairs of Al Ain, who offered around 4 million dollars (R$ 22 million), but the offer was rejected by the directors.

It is worth remembering that in the times of Rogério Ceni, Willian Arão was cast in a position he was not used to. He served as a defender at the Rio de Janeiro club. The defensive midfielder has been at Flamengo since 2016, when he left Botafogo to settle with his rival.

Regarding the hiring of Diego Ribas, São Paulo will hardly count on the player. The midfielder recently renewed with Flamengo until the end of 2022 and the athlete’s exhaustion has already revealed that Diego’s design is to continue at Flamengo.