Antony does, Ajax massacres PSV, takes revenge with shame and opens up in the lead

With the right to a goal from the Brazilian striker ex-São Paulo and command by Tadic, the Amsterdam team overcame rivals from Eindhoven

O Ajax ran over the PSV this Sunday (24) by 5-0, at his home, at Johan Cruyff ArenA, by Dutch Championship. The goals were scored by Berghuis, Haller, the Brazilian Antony, Klaassen and Tadic in the duel valid for the tenth round.

The rout was revenge left over for the Amsterdam team, as they had been run over by 4-0 in August this year by Eindhoven’s rivals in the only game that won the Dutch Super Cup cup and opened the 2021/2022 football season in the country.

Despite being a visitor, PSV started the match on top of Ajax. With strong impetus on the attacking field, Roger Schmidt’s team set the pace in the first minutes and created a good chance with Brazilian Carlos Vinicius, scaring the opposing fans.

However, Ajax discovered the ‘gold mine’ in the next few minutes: the right side of PSV’s defense. It was there that the home team easily built their main chances, including the first goal.

In the 19th minute of the first half, Serbian attacking midfielder Tadic received the ball with freedom and crossed for Berghuis to fill his foot and score a great goal. It was in the same sector that Ajax almost made it to second with Antony. The Brazilian slapped the ball, which took paint off Drommel’s right crossbar.

In the second half, better since the beginning, Ajax reached the second goal again with beautiful assistance from… Tadic. In a precise cross, Haller won at the top and tested firmly, with no chances for the goalkeeper, opening 2-0 for the home team.

PSV was handed over after the goal. Unable to react, the rival called Ajax further into the attacking field. Haller took advantage of the defense’s hesitation and served the Brazilian Antony, who played for the back of the net and made it 3-0. The Brazilian kept the writing of never losing the classic whenever he scores against his rival.

Delivered on the field, PSV had no strength to react and even saw Ajax reach the fourth goal. Klaassen left the bench, took advantage of the left-hand ball in the area and just put it on the cheek of the net to turn the victory into a rout.

The revenge of the 4-0 rout came with interest and correction. In stoppage time, Tadic, who destroyed in the derby, scored his, dribbling the goalkeeper and making the fifth in the massacre over PSV.

Championship situation

Ajax is isolated at the top of the competition with 25 points, four more than rivals PSV, who take second place in the Dutch Championship.

It went well: Tadic

Tadic was the one who set the tone for Ajax on the attacking field. Falling down the attacking left side, the Serbian midfielder served teammates Berghuis and Hallem, one at a time, in driving Ajax’s victory in the derby against their arch-rivals. Tadic still left his to close the rout in stoppage time.

It was bad: Mwene

The right side of PSV’s defense ‘gave the victory’ to Ajax as a gift. Lost in the marking and not knowing who was marking, Mwene gave precious spaces to the owners of the house, who used it without pity and built their victory in the derby there.

upcoming games

Ajax visits Heracles, next Saturday (30), at 3:45 pm. PSV will face Twente, at home, on the same day, at 11:30 am. Both matches are valid for the Dutch Championship.

Datasheet

Ajax: Pasveer; Mazraoui, Timber, Martínez, Blind (Tagliafico); Álvarez (Schuurs), Gravenberch (Kudus); Antony (David Neres), Berghuis (Klaassen), Tadic; Haller. Technician: Erik ten Hag

PSV: Drommel; Mwene, André Ramalho, Boscagli, Max; Van Ginkel (Propper), Sangaré; Götze, Bruma (Vertessen), Carlos Vincius (Mauro Junior), Zahavi. Technician: Roger Schmidt