Antony’s Ajax, with PSV massacre, extends steamroller style and even beats Salah’s Liverpool

With a run over their rivals from Eindhoven by 5-0 on Sunday (24), the Amsterdam team further improved their already incredible performance in attack

O Ajax remains overwhelming in the 2021/2022 season. On Sunday (24), the team shoved a merciless 5-0 on PSV, taking revenge on his back for a 4-0 defeat in August to his biggest rival in the Dutch Super Cup game, opened up the Dutchman’s lead and extended his steamroller style to boot.

This is because with the rout, the team improved even more their already incredible attacking numbers, which has the Brazilian Antony, ex-São Paulo, as one of its main highlights.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

Whether by Dutch or by Champions League, the offensive sector is a goal-making machine. And it even surpasses rivals from other countries across the continent, cases of Liverpool, Chelsea and Real Madrid, for example.

In the international competition, Ajax has already faced the C group Borussia Dortmund-ALE, the sporting-BY and the Besiktas-TUR, adding 9 points out of 9 possible with the right to 11 goals scored and only one conceded.

Of course the Dutchman’s level has to be taken into account, but the 4-0 rout – which could have easily been 6 or 7 – against Dortmund in the middle of last week shows that Ajax are at a high level regardless of competition.

In the national league, there are already 8 wins, a draw and only one defeat (for Utrecht, 1-0). And entitled to an incredible 37 goals made and only two taken. Adding up the duel for the Super Cup, coach Erik ten Hag’s team has already made 14 appearances in 2021-2022 and only failed to hit the net in two.

The 48 goals scored result in an average of 3.42 per game, well above Liverpool’s 3.15, Salah and Mané, or Chelsea, Lukaku, which is 2.14. Or even Real Madrid, by Vinicius Jr. and Benzema, which is 2.58.

Antony and his ‘steam roller’ partners

And one of the main names in Ajax’s ‘steam roller’ is Brazilian Antony, who has pleased Tite in the national team as well. In ten games this season, the former São Paulo player has 4 goals and two assists. Skilled, he is the technically right-wing imbalance factor.

“He had a very quick adaptation and the group received him very well. We know how good he is. He is a partner and a nice guy. Everyone likes to be close to him. On the field, we see him catch the ball, go up and do the dribbling. He’s playing like hell and deserves everything that’s happening. I hope a lot happens in his life,” Ajax forward Danilo said in a recent interview with ESPN.com.br.

The Brazilian is one of the protagonists of the attack alongside Tadic, shirt 10 and captain, and Berghuis, hired for this season by rival Feyenoord, from Rotterdam. Both scored and had gala performances in the massacre over PSV last Sunday.

Since arriving at the Eredivisie in 2018, Tadic has 58 goals (9 more than Berghuis) and 53 assists (15 more than Berghuis) and 344 chances created – Berghuis has 298.

Tadic has 103 games in the Dutch for Ajax and 110 direct participations in goal. The Serb has been in all 102 Eredivisie games since he arrived at the club, starting in 100 – he was used in 3 matches in the last edition.

When Antony was in the Olympics, Berghuis started out playing in his home position, on the right of attack. However, when the Brazilian returned he adapted and is now part of midfield.

The center forward is Sebastian Haller, dismissed by the West Ham-ING, who arrived last season at Ajax. In 2021-2022, with 14 games, he has an incredible 13 goals, 6 of which in the Champions League alone.

And the secret of such a massive attack?

Danilo Pereira, former Brazilian strikerCorinthians, Vasco and saints, reserve of this Ajax, explained what makes this attack so dominant.

“We’ve had an excellent stage and doing really well in Champions and leading the Dutchman. That’s Ajax’s focus, to give everything and win every competition. It’s our real goal.”

“This offensive mentality comes from the base. Winning 1-0 or 2-0 is not enough. If you can score 6 or 7 goals, but if you miss 2 they will say: ‘Why did you miss both? You could have won by 10’. From the base, there’s this charge. In the professional you have to be prepared because you have much less chances to score. You need to take advantage of the games. They pressure you to arrive with a strong mentality and always want more.”