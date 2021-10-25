Apple Store updates payment rules; see what changes | Technology

Bruno Gall De Blasi Legal agreement allows developers to get in direct contact with the consumer, but does not resolve disputes with Epic Game

Apple updated the App Store rules to allow developers to contact users directly for payments, it is a court settlement with companies that questioned the American giant’s control over the store.

In the first week of October, Apple said it intended to postpone the implementation of the most significant changes to the App Store’s business model since the beginning of activities in 2008. This is because the review is at the center of the debate on the operation of the App Store. big tech

, can cost the company billions of dollars annually.

With the new rules, developers can now contact consumers directly about alternative payment methods, bypassing Apple’s 15% or 30% commission.

They will be able to ask users for basic information, such as names and email addresses, “as long as this request is optional,” the iPhone maker said.

Apple proposed the changes in August in a court settlement with small app developers.

But the concession is unlikely to satisfy companies like Epic Games, the developer of “Fortnite,” with whom Apple has a long-standing dispute over its payment policy.

Epic filed a lawsuit aimed at breaking Apple’s control over the App Store, accusing the company of operating a monopoly on its store of digital goods and services.

In September, a judge ordered Apple to loosen control of payment options in the App Store, but concluded that Epic could not prove antitrust violations.

Both parties filed appeals.

For Epic and other developers, the ability to redirect users to an out-of-app payment method isn’t enough – they want players to be able to pay directly without leaving the game.

Apple is also facing investigations in the United States and Europe for allegations of abuse of a dominant position.