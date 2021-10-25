Archaeologists find more than 2,700-year-old wine presses in Iraq; see PHOTOS | World

A group of explorers found wine presses more than 2,700 years old at an archaeological site in Iraq, the first of its kind in this region, experts said on Sunday (24).
The archaeologists are part of a joint mission between institutions in Italy and Iraq to investigate archaeological sites from the time of the Assyrian kings (circa 700 BC).
Daniele Bonacossi, one of the group’s Italian researchers, said in an interview with France Presse that the discovery points to “industrial proportions” of wine production.
In the vicinity of the wine factory, archaeologists have also found an ancient irrigation canal nine kilometers long.
On the canal walls, they discovered “twelve monumental bas-reliefs” five meters wide and two meters high, dating from the same period.
“Each of them represents the Assyrian king praying before the gods,” explained Bonacossi.
“The statues are carried by sacred animals,” said the explorer. “Ishtar, the goddess of love and war, is on top of a lion.”
Iraq represents the cradle of the civilizations of Sumer, Akkad, Babylon and Assyria, inventors of the first types of writing and the first cities.
1,500-year-old wine factory in Israel
Two weeks ago, Israeli authorities unveiled the remains of an impressive wine production complex from the Byzantine era, located in the south of the country, near the Gaza Strip. The factory would be the largest of its time, with an annual production of 2 million liters.
Within excavations carried out in Yavne, a rapidly expanding city in southern Israel, archaeologists have unearthed a vast 1,500-year-old wine production site in the past two years, the France Presse news agency reported.
At the site, large presses, thousands of bottle fragments and wine storage places were found (see the video below).
