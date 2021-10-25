Are Leopoldina and Augusto going to be together?

After having some romantic interests in the six o’clock soap opera, Dom Pedro II’s youngest daughter has finally decided who her heart wants to be with: the German prince, Luís Augusto. However, in addition to the ups and downs the couple has faced since they met, other obstacles will come their way. Will Leopoldina and Augusto be able to stay together?

Leopoldina and Augusto are together in the soap opera Nos Tempos do Imperador?

If authors Thereza Falcão and Alessandro Marson follow in the footsteps of the history books, the pair will marry and have four children. However, so far the couple is at an impasse in the six o’clock soap opera and anyone who watches the serial without knowing the real history of the pair may even think that they won’t be together.

In the serial, as soon as they met, Augusto had stopped at the court of Dom Pedro II to be the suitor of Leopoldina’s sister Isabel (Giulia Gayoso), but in the next chapters things will not work out with the emperor’s eldest daughter and the young man will be free to have another romance.

From then on, the relationship between Leopoldina and Augusto began to grow in Nos Tempos do Imperador. At first, the prince will be frustrated for not having been chosen by Isabel and will complain about staying with the other princess, because she is the “consolation prize”. However, as the attraction between them grows, he changes his mind and decides that he would like to marry the Brazilian, however, the boy’s mother will be an obstacle for them.

In chapters scheduled to air in the first week of November, the German prince will receive a letter from his mother that forbids him to marry Leopoldina, but Augusto will commit to fight the decision.

What happened in real life?

In the story, Princess Leopoldina married Luis Augusto de Saxe-Coburgo-Gota in October 1864, the same month in which her sister exchanged alliances with Gaston de Orleans, the Count d’Eu. After marriage, the Emperor’s youngest daughter renounced her title of Princess of Brazil and became Duchess of Saxe.

She went to live in Europe, but when she was pregnant, she traveled to Brazil so that the child could be born here. In March 1866, the couple’s first child, Pedro Augusto de Saxe-Coburgo e Bragança, was born, the boy lived to be 68 years old. In the year following Pedro Augusto’s birth, in December, Augusto Leopoldo de Saxe-Coburgo e Bragança came into the world, the couple’s second child, who died at 54. Leopoldina and Augusto’s third child was Luís Gastão de Saxe-Coburgo-Gota who was born in September 1870 and died in January 1942.

Due to the exhausting dynamic of having to travel to Rio de Janeiro whenever she was going to give birth and then return to the European country where they lived, Leopoldina and Augusto decided not to come to Brazil when the couple’s last child, José Fernando de Saxe- Coburg-Gotha was about to be born. That’s why the boy’s birth took place in Austria, in 1869, he died a few decades later at the age of 19.

Finally, Leopoldina and Augusto were not married for long, as the princess died of typhoid fever at the age of 23. She drank contaminated water and died months before completing 7 years of marriage.

