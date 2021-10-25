Aricia Silva talks about success on OnlyFans and controversy with Arthur Aguiar

Aricia Silva, ex-panicat who last year was appointed as a lover of Arthur Aguiar, while the actor was still married to Mayra Cardi, he told during an interview with the presenter Maurice Meirelles, on RedeTV!, which earned a lot from advertising after the repercussion of the controversy. She also stated that is making a huge success on OnlyFans these days.

“At the time of controversy I used it in my favor, I didn’t look at anything, no comment. My stories got three million views for a few days, my name was the most searched on the search engine. I earned a lot of publicity. [publicidade] that week”, said Aricia.

Despite the profits, the influencer said she also suffered long-term losses. “Professionally, it messed up a lot. I lost a contract at the time. After a month my name was still that famous”, he vented.

OnlyFans by Aricia Silva

In relation to your profile on OnlyFans, where it has more than 4,000 subscribers, Aricia Silva says she is making a lot of money.

“I am now delivering what the public has always wanted. Making money and making success. It’s a highly judged market in Brazil, but I have a needy public to explore this sensual side of me”, said the muse. “In 2013 and 2014, I posed for Playboy and Sexy. However, with the two magazines together I didn’t earn half of what I will earn in a month on OnlyFans”, she added.

In an interview with Quem magazine, in July this year, Aricia commented on the new experience in her career and her expectations with the sale of sensual content.

“Until a few months ago, like the vast majority of the Brazilian population, I also didn’t know what OnlyFans was. I was impressed when I found out the amount that Anitta was earning (per month) on the platform and I decided to study about it. An Aricia like they’ve never seen (laughs). You’ll have to sign to know. But I can say that there is a shower video at the launch”, she said at the time.

To publicize your OnlyFans, the ex-panicat created a group on Telegram, where she maintains closer contact with her fans.

“I’m very happy to see how many people are looking forward to this content”, celebrates, she complains about the “tax” followers on Instagram. “I’ve been ‘bad’ with Instagram for a while. And I believe that many influencers feel harmed by the platform as well. There I was no longer able to be me. My fans and friends felt it too. Suddenly, millions of followers become detective haters who keep an eye out to cancel you for any slip. This is inhumane”, he vented.