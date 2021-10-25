Arrested and interned, Roberto Jefferson takes leave of absence from the PTB presidency

Arrested and admitted to a hospital in the Complexo de Gericinó, Bangu, Roberto Jefferson excused himself from the position of president of the PTB at least until he was released.

In the letter sent to members of the party executive and obtained by the CNN, he justifies the decision with the need to sign contracts between the party and companies. The ten-page letter was handwritten and transcribed into a digital document sent to the party’s top members.

“I see the need for a presence closer to the party administration, which for obvious reasons I have not been able to assume. This week two contracts that needed to be signed, I couldn’t do it, because the Penitentiary Administration didn’t authorize them. It authorizes me to sign powers of attorney, but contracts contravene the internal regulation of the Penitentiary Secretariat. Signing is a serious offense”, he stated in the letter.

Graciela Nienov assumes the post of interim president for the duration of Jefferson’s imprisonment or until a replacement is elected at the National Convention. She was already acting president as Jefferson’s vice president. Elevated to the command of the party, Graciela is not unanimous, as is the political godfather who chose her for the position. Roberto Jefferson’s own daughter, Cristiane Brasil, commented on the news on her Twitter account saying “now she has sat in the chair of the presidency. Today there will definitely be a party filled with champagne and shrimp”.

The crisis in the party was aggravated after the arrest of the president, now on leave, on 13 August. Since then, a group of deputies even sought justice to try to remove him by force from the command of the party. Amidst ironies, accusations and criticisms of co-religionists, Jefferson recognizes in the written letter that there are divergences. “A conspiracy group was formed after my arrest, which, being a minor minority in the Convention or Directory, tried to take to the judiciary pretensions that do not resist the slightest confrontation in the Party, a suitable forum for this dispute”, he says.

Today, the PTB has ten deputies in the Federal Chamber and is considered a party in support of President Jair Bolsonaro (no party). Questioned by CNN, the party’s press office confirmed the removal and said that if Jefferson is released he will return to office.