Arrival of new shipment allows anticipation of 2nd dose of Astrazeneca and Pfizer

This week, about 23,528,000 residents of Curitiba who received the first dose of anti-covid vaccine must return to vaccination points to complete the immunization cycle with the second dose. Vaccination will be carried out at 31 points in the city, operating from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm (list below).

Upon receipt of the new shipment of vaccines on Saturday (23), the Municipal Health Department can follow the recommendation of the Ministry of Health and make second dose anticipation of the vaccine against covid-19 of the Astrazeneca and of the to do. The new recommendation is that the interval be changed to eight weeks.

Anyone summoned for this advance will receive a message via the Saúde Já Curitiba application, which must be presented at the time of vaccination.

Coronavac

There will be no message sent advising the date of the second dose of Coronavac, since there has been no change from what was originally planned. The date can be consulted in the Saúde Já Curitiba app, in the next vaccines field (see below how to consult).

Second dose recap

Those unable to attend the application date of the second dose marked on the application can then look for one of the vaccination points to complete the immunization cycle.

How to check the day of the second dose

Through the Health Now app:

1 – Open the application on the cell phone;

2 – Click on “Vaccination Card”;

3 – View the date that appears in Upcoming Vaccines;

4 – Look for one of the city’s vaccination points that are open on that day.

From the site:

1 – Open www.saudeja.curitiba.pr.gov.br;

2 – Click on “Vaccination”;

3 – View the date that appears in Upcoming Vaccines;

4 – Look for one of the city’s vaccination points that are open on that day.

What to take to receive the second dose

To receive the second dose of the vaccine, just look for one of the vaccination points in the city, from 8 am to 5 pm, bring an identification document with photo and CPF.

Don’t get lost in the calendar!

Monday (25)

– Anticipation of the second dose of Pfizer (vaccinated with the first dose on 8/30) – the original date of the second dose was scheduled for 11/22.

– Anticipation of the second dose of Astrazeneca (vaccinated with the first dose from 8/26 to 8/30) – the original date of the second dose was scheduled for 11/18 and 11/22.

– Application of a second dose of Coronavac (vaccinated with the first dose between 27 to 30/09).

Tuesday (26)

– Application of a second dose of Coronavac (vaccinated with the first dose in 1/10).

Wednesday (27)

– There is no new group schedule for the second dose.

Thursday (28)

– Anticipation of the second dose of Pfizer (vaccinated with the first dose on 31/08, 1/09 and 2/09) – the original date of the second dose was scheduled for 23/11, 24/11 and 25/11.

Friday (29)

– Application of a second dose of Coronavac (vaccinated with a first dose between 4/10).

Vaccination sites

From 8am to 5pm

1 – US Pardinho Ombudsman – Rua 24 de Maio, 807 – Ouvidor Pardinho Square

2 – US Parigot de Souza – Rua João Eloy de Souza, 111 – Sítio Cercado

3 – US Salvador Alende – Rua Celeste Tortato Gabardo, 1712 – Sitio Cercado

4 – Avelino Vieira Sport and Leisure Center – Rua Guilherme Ihlenfeldt, 233 – Bacacheri

5 – US Bairro Alto – Rua Jornalista Alceu Chichorro, 314 – Bairro Alto

6 – US Santa Efigênia – Rua Voltaire, 139 – Barreirinha

7 – US Atuba – Rua Rio Pelotas, 820 – Bairro Alto

8 – US Tarumã – Rua José Veríssimo, 1352 – Bairro Alto

9 – US Branches – Rua Aldo Pinheiro, 60 – Abranches

10 – US Vila Diana – Rua René Descartes, 537 Abranches

11 – US Visitation – Rua Dr. Bley Zornig, 3136 – Boqueirão

12 – US Jardim Paranaense – Rua Pedro Nabosne 57 – Alto Boqueirão

13 – US Vila Hauer – Rua Waldemar Kost, 650 – Hauer

14 – US Camargo – Rua Pedro Violani, 364 – Cajuru

15 – Uberaba US – Rua Cap. Leônidas Marques, 1392 – Uberaba

16 – CIC People’s Club – Rua Hilda Cadilhe de Oliveira, nº 700

17 – US Oswaldo Cruz – Rua Pedro Gusso, 3749 – Industrial City

18 – US Vila Feliz – Rua Pedro Gusso, 866 – New World

19 – US Aurora – Rua Theofhilo Mansur, 500 – Novo Mundo – Rua da Cidadania do Fazendinha – Rua Carlos Klemtz, 1,700

21 – US Vila Guaíra – Rua São Paulo, 1495- Vila Guaíra

22 – US Pines – Rua Joanna Emma Dalpozzo Zardo, 370 – Santa Felicidade

23 – US Orleans – Av. Ver. Toaldo Túlio, 4577 – Orleans

24 – US Campina do Siqueira – Rua General Mário Tourinho, 1684 – Campina do Siqueira

25 – US Butiatuvinha – Avenida Manoel Ribas, 8640 – Butiatuvinha

26 – US São Braz – Rua Antonio Escorsin, 1960 – São Braz

27 – US Vista Alegre – Rua Miguel de Lazari, 85 – Pilarzinho

28 – US Good Shepherd – Rua José Casagrande, 220 – Vista Alegre

29 – US União das Vilas – Rua Frederico Escorsin, 314 – São Braz

30 – US Caximba* – Rua Delegado Bruno de Almeida, 7881 – Caximba

*US Caximba is open from 7:30 am to 4:30 pm.

31 – Rua da Cidadania do Tatuquara – Rua Olivardo Konoroski Bueno, s/n