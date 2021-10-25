Assistant who delivered a gun to Alec Baldwin has been the target of complaints since 2019

The tragedy on the movie set “Rust” wins another new chapter. That’s because the assistant director who handed the gun to actor Alec Baldwin during filming and said it was unloaded had previously received complaints about his safety behavior, two people said. to CNN.

The sources said Assistant Director Dave Halls did not respect safety protocols with the use of firearms, pyrotechnics, fire exit locks and had inappropriate sexual purchases in the workplace.

Halls was identified as the man who handed a gun to actor Alec Baldwin before he accidentally shot and killed director Halyna Hutchins. According to a court document, Halls yelled “cold gun” before handing over the object, which is a code to report that the gun had no real bullets. However, he did not know if the pistol was in fact out of ammunition.

Baldwin then fired the gun at director Halyna Hutchins during the recording. After being hit, the woman was taken to a hospital in New Mexico, but she did not resist and died.

Complaints

Maggie Goll, IATSE Local 44 propeller manufacturer and licensed pyrotechnics, said in a statement to CNN that while working on Hulu’s 2019 series “Into the Dark,” Halls had neglected to hold safety meetings and had always failed to announce the presence of a firearm on set for the cast, as per protocol.

“The only reason the actors were informed of the presence of a weapon was because the prop master, responsible for the objects on the scene in the filming, required Dave to recognize and announce the status of the objects,” said Goll.

Maggie also said that the prop master often lashed out at Dave for dismissing the cast with objects still in hand, including weapons, without them being returned to production.

She recalls a case where a licensed pyrotechnician had a medical emergency on set and Halls asked her to continue filming.

“I told him he was free to film whatever he wanted, but there would be no fire or sparks or anything else until the doctor, fire safety officer and all my teammates were safely on set,” he said.

Halls did not respond to CNN’s request to comment on Goll’s allegations against him.

Another team member who worked with Goll in 2019 corroborated his colleague’s reports but asked not to be identified for fear of retaliation.

The anonymous source said that when Halls came to hold security meetings, they were short and he always ended up questioning why they were doing it.

In one of the episodes told by the source to CNN, Halls allegedly complained about using a “released weapon”, meaning that it would be inspected before a scene. In the passage in question, the actress would point the gun at her own head and pull the trigger.

In another episode, a storm hit the filming location, which had electrical wires exposed to rain. Even though cast members had said they feared for her safety, Halls insisted on continuing production.

Sexual harassment

Regarding the reports of sexual harassment, Goll stated that she never filed a complaint, but that she was instructed on her first day at work to “be careful” with Dave.

“Some of the cast members were becoming uncomfortable with Dave’s touches on their back, waist, shoulders, etc. ”

Goll said at the time that he called a production security line and personally complained to executive producers at Blumhouse Productions.

She also said she briefed the Directors Guild of America (DGA) on the insecurity of people around Halls.

“As far as I know, nothing was done after I filed complaints,” he said.

CNN contacted Blumhouse Productions and the Directors Guild of America (DGA) to comment on the case.

(Translated text. Read the original here)