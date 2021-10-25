Astralis and fnatic are the only two organizations with more than one Major title | DRAFT5

Although many organizations are true giants in the history of Counter-Strike, not all of them managed to put on their shelf the most coveted trophy of the entire sport: that of a Major.
THE Natus Vincere is undoubtedly the clearest example of this. Even having participated in absolutely all fifteen editions of the most prestigious championship on the world stage of CS:GO, the Ukrainian organization never had the honor of taking the said cup home.
And throughout this story it is about to win its sixteenth chapter with the PGL Major Stockholm 2021 with each passing day, a select list, which has only ten organizations, achieved the highest collective honor of the Counter-Strike.
Among them are clubs like Virtus.pro, Ninjas in Pajamas, Luminosity, SK, EnVyUs, among others. However, a more restricted list still has only two names: that of organizations that have won more than one Major in history.
Continues after the ad
They are the three-time champion fnatic – who won DreamHack Winter 2013, ESL One Katowice 2015 and ESL One Cologne 2015 – and the four-time champion astralis – who triumphed in the ELEAGUE Major Atlanta 2017, FACEIT Major London 2018, IEM Katowice Major 2019 and StarLadder Berlin Major 2019.
See the list of champions below:
Four of these organizations, by the way, will have the chance to increase this number: astralis, Virtus.pro, ninjas in pajamas and Gambit will be present in the Stockholm Major, with these last two being great candidates for the title.