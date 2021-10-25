Astronomers in Hawaii find giant “baby” exoplanet 2,000 times younger than Earth

An international team of scientists led by the University of Hawaii at Manoa (USA), has just announced the discovery of the youngest exoplanet ever discovered. Orbiting a newly formed star 400 light-years from Earth, 2M0437b, as it was called, is up to five times more massive than Jupiter.

The “baby” planet formed with its star between 2 and 5 million years ago. That’s a great thing in cosmic terms: Earth has existed for 4.5 billion years, more than 2,000 times longer than the new exoplanet’s lower estimate.

2M0437, the youngest known exoplanet (University of Hawaii, Disclosure)

Direct observation is rare in exoplenets

The planet is still hot with the energy released during its formation. This causes its temperature to be above 1000ᵒC. The star it orbits is in a stellar nursery called the Taurus Molecular Cloud.

The “baby” is also in an orbit much farther away than the planets in the Solar System. The distance to its star is about a hundred times the Earth-Sun distance, or astronomical unit. For comparison, Jupiter is 5 au from the Sun, and Pluto is 34. This also makes it easier to observe.

The size of the planet allows it to be, in a rare way, directly observed. “This happy discovery adds to an elite list of planets that we can observe directly with our telescopes,” explained author Eric Gaidos, professor in the Department of Earth Sciences at the University of Hawaii.

“By analyzing the light from this planet, we can tell something about its composition and perhaps where and how it formed in a long-vanished disk of gas and dust around its host star.”

intriguing formation

In 2018, 2M0437b was first seen with the Subaru Telescope on Mauna Kea by visiting researcher Teruyuki Hirano. The discovery was not announced then because it was necessary to confirm its validity. The planet was then carefully studied using other telescopes. Observing the position of the parent star as it moved across the sky, it was confirmed that planet 2M0437b was actually a planet in orbit around it, not a distant object.

“Two of the world’s largest telescopes, adaptive optics technology and the clear skies of Mauna Kea were needed to make this discovery,” said co-author Michael Liu. “We are all looking forward to more discoveries of this kind and more detailed studies of these planets with the technologies and telescopes of the future.”

According to the researchers, the discovery could be very relevant because it challenges the current model of understanding planet formation. The exoplanet is simply too large and too young to be compatible with current models of planet formation.

