Atlético-MG overcomes goals against bizarre, turns and beats Cuiabá

Increasingly leader, Atlético-MG won another one and increased the expectations of its fans with regard to breaking the fast of 50 years without a title in the Brazilian Championship. This afternoon (24), Galo beat Cuiabá by 2-1 and reached 59 points, 11 ahead of Fortaleza, second place, and 13 away from Flamengo, third in the table.

The match started with a very bizarre move, which generated Cuiabá’s goal. Athletic defender Nathan Silva gave a horrible pass to Everson, who even stretching all the way couldn’t prevent the own goal. The defender’s luck is that the Athletic attack worked and made the team turn around.

Atlético-MG’s next match in Brasileirão will be against Flamengo. The game will be on Saturday (30), at 7 pm, at Maracanã. Three days earlier, Galo visits Fortaleza to decide his place in the final of the Copa do Brasil after winning the match by 4-0.

Cuiabá returns to the field on the 1st, when it receives Red Bull Bragantino.

Goal (bizarre) lightning

In the very first minute of play, defender Nathan Silva tried to retreat to Everson, but the pass was too stretched. The Athletic goalkeeper tried hard to catch the ball, but he didn’t reach it. Galo’s own goal in a very bizarre move.

two goals in three minutes

Even with the adverse score, Atlético-MG went on top of Cuiabá. Two minutes after conceding the goal, Galo launched a quick attack and reached a draw with Hulk, the top scorer of the year with 25 goals.

The assistant even raised the flag and accused him of being offside. However, the lineman’s marking was wrong, and the video referee validated the athletic goal.

leader’s turn

Cuca’s team sought the turnaround in the first half. In the last move, at 47 minutes, Guilherme Arana found a cross just in time for Jair, who headed inside the small area and scored the second goal for Athletic.

would be a chicken

The goalkeeper of Cuiabá escaped an immense shame. In an unpretentious kick from Hulk, Walter accepted, and the ball passed between his legs. His luck is that the move was invalidated by a touch on the hand of the athletic striker.

Heavy complaint with the flag

Even after the Atletico goal was confirmed with the help of the video referee, the offside wrongly signaled by the lineman generated a lot of complaints from coach Cuca and striker Diego Costa. The pair did not forgive the assistant, who heard a few good ones at the edge of the field.

The work of arbitration has been constantly contested by Atlético-MG in this edition of the Brasileirão. Last week, the president alvinegro met with representatives of the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) to discuss the “whistle” issue.

It went well: Hulk

The athletic striker scored once again and reached the 25th goal with the Rooster shirt. He pursues a mark that has only been hit twice this century. Since 2001, only Diego Tardelli [com 42 gols em 2009] and Fred [30 gols em 2017] surpassed the mark of 30 goals in the same season for the team.

It was bad: Rafael Gava

The midfielder used more strength than technique in the match and was lacking in the game. He was substituted at halftime.

game timeline

In the first minute of play, defender Nathan Silva received the ball alone at the edge of the area and extended a pass to Everson. The goalkeeper tried hard to catch the ball, failed to reach and conceded the goal: 0 to 1.

At 3 minutes into the first half, Atlético-MG took a corner kick in a rehearsed move, and the ball fell to Keno, who found Hulk in the center of the area to tie: 1 to 1.

At 47 minutes of the first half, Guilherme Arana crossed from the left. Jair, inside the small area, headed to turn the score: 2 to 1.

In the first minute of the second half, forward Hulk shot, and goalkeeper Walter accepted, taking a goal under the legs. The luck of the archer of Cuiabá is that the bid was invalidated by the VAR for a touch in the arm of the forward of Atlético-MG.

DATASHEET

ATHLETIC-MG 2 X 1 CUIABÁ

Reason: 28th round of the Brazilian Championship

Local: Mineirão Stadium, in Belo Horizonte (MG)

Date and time: October 24, 2021, at 4 pm (GMT)

Referee: Sávio Pereira Sampaio (DF)

Assistants: Daniel Henrique da Silva Andrade (DF) and José Reinaldo Nascimento Júnior (DF)

VAR: José Cláudio Rocha Filho (SP).

Goals: Nathan Silva (against, in the 1′ 1st T); Hulk (3′ 1ºT), Jair (47′ 1ºT)

Yellow card:

Red card:

ATHLETIC-MG: Everson; Guga, Junior Alonso, Nathan Silva and Guilherme Arana; Jair (Rever). Alan, Zaracho (Savarino); Nacho (Tchê Tchê), Keno (Vargas) and Hulk (Diego Costa). Technician: Cuca

CUIABÁ: Walter; João Lucas, Alan Empereur, Paulão and Uendel; Auremir (Uillian Correia), Rafael Gava (Yuri Lima), Max and Camilo (Jonathan Cafú); Clayson and Jenison (Elton). Technician: Jorginho