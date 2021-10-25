Atlético-MG reaches 95% of title chances at the Brazilian Nationals, points out by GLOBO tool

Atletico-MG’s victory by 2-1 over Cuiabá, this Sunday, in the 28th round of the Brasileirão, helped the club increase the chances of winning the national bi-championship. With 11 points over Fortaleza and 13 over Flamengo, who stumbled, the team from Minas Gerais reached a 95% chance of winning the title, points out by GLOBO’s Bola de Cristal do Brasileirão tool, with data from the UFMG Mathematics Department .

Atlético reached the 18th victory in 27 games, with a 72.8% advantage. Fortaleza, which has 48 points, beat Athletico by 3-0, and assumed the vice-leadership. Flamengo lost to Fluminense this Saturday and dropped to third place, with 46 points.

The Minas Gerais team has practically sealed a place in the Libertadores. According to the tool, the odds are 100%, while Fla has 97.8% of securing a place in the continental tournament via Serie A.

In the next round, Atlético-MG will have a direct confrontation with Flamengo, on Saturday, the 30th, at Maracanã.