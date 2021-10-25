Atlético-MG sees Flamengo far away in the rearview mirror and rocks to the final stretch with a mark that only three teams failed

Atlético extended their lead over Flamengo to 13 points and reached a mark that could give even more hope to winning the title

This Sunday (24), the Atlético-MG returned to win in Brazilian championship. And it was with emotion. In a Mineirão that received an audience of more than 30,000 people, the competition leaders started losing to the Cuiabá, after a bizarre goal against defender Nathan Silva, but they managed to turn it around and won 2-1.

The result made Rooster widen its advantage for the Flamengo, his main stalker, to 13 points, before the direct confrontation between the two teams in the next weekend.

In addition to the comfortable advantage, the Rooster still has a factor that can cheer up your fans even more. In fact, more than a factor, a historic mark of Brasileirão of running points.

Since 2006, when the tournament had 38 rounds, only three teams that led after 28 rounds and had a score like Atlético (59) did not win the Brasileirão at the end of the year.

These were the palm trees, in 2008 and 2009, with 53 and 54 points, respectively, and the São Paulo, with 56 in 2020.

It is worth remembering that Atlético, despite 28 rounds, the Rooster still has a game in hand, in addition to having a higher score than the three teams cited and who ended up leaving without the cup. Is it time for the long-awaited bi-championship?