Atletico-MG’s patron criticizes Flamengo’s posture and sends a message

Main sponsor of Atlético-MG and member of a collegiate body that manages Galo, Rubens Menin is in favor of creating a league in Brazilian football. In his view, a union between all clubs is extremely important and he criticizes Flamengo, which took recent decisions indicating an individualist position.

“I’m in favor of (creating) the league, okay? There has to be union. It’s no use each one doing his own, there’s no way. A swallow does not make a summer. Flamengo has to have a little humility at this time, because they are the only team that is willing to fly on their own, and doesn’t fly,” said Menin, in an interview with Speak Rooster.

Regarding the division of quotas, Menin disagrees with the criteria that are adopted today. “Flamengo cannot win so much more than the others. You can earn more because you have more audience. Everything is fine. Here comes the competence: you earn more because you have a better sporting performance, which is what you do in Formula 1”, he assessed.

“Each team goes out with a banner… Let’s say, at the level of Brazil, R$ 250 million, R$ 300 million, a little more. I think there are teams that have to earn a little more than the other, they have to see the (sports) performance. It is the best criterion”, completed the businessman.

