Atlético x Cuiabá: click and watch the match for the Brazilian Championship live – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Pedro Souza/Atlético Keno in a ball dispute with Cuiabá players

After the 4-0 rout against Fortaleza, in the first leg of the Copa do Brasil, Atlético will now have another “decision” at home, this time for the Brazilian Championship, against Cuiabá, this Sunday (24), at 16h .

If in the last round the coach Cuca’s team tripped away from home, against Atlético-GO, the numbers as home team give Atlético the favoritism for the confrontation with Mato Grosso. Of the 56 points conquered by Galo so far, 31 of them were achieved within the Gigante da Pampulha: 10 victories in 12 games.

And against Cuiabá, Atlético will also have a strong reinforcement. The Athletic mass sold out the tickets available for the match and more than 30,000 fans should go to Mineirão on Sunday afternoon (24) to support Galo.

Follow the Sports Journey of Rádio Itatiaia. Narration by Mário Henrique Caixa, comments by Junior Brasil, reports by Claudio Rezende, Emerson Pancieri and Thiago Reis, analysis of the arbitration with Márcio Rezende de Freitas, on duty by Fabrício Calazans and anchoring by João Vitor Cirilo.

ATHLETIC X CUIABÁ

Athletic: Everson; Guga, Nathan Silva, Junior Alonso and Guilherme Arana; Allan, Jair, Matías Zaracho and Nacho Fernández; Keno and Hulk. Technician: Cuca

Cuiabá: Walter; João Lucas, Paulão, Alan Empereur and Uendel; Auremir, Rafael Gava and Camilo; Clayson, Max and Jenison. Technician: Jorginho

Reason: 28th round of the Brazilian Championship

Date: October 24, 2021, Sunday at 4:00 pm

Location: Mineirão, Belo Horizonte (MG)

Referee: Savio Pereira Sampaio (DF)

Assistants: Daniel Henrique da Silva Andrade and José Reinaldo Nascimento Júnior

