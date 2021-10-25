Austria discusses adopting lockdown only for those who do not get vaccinated | Coronavirus

Reproduction: iG Minas Gerais Austria discusses adopting lockdown only for those who do not get vaccinated

The Austrian government said last Saturday (23) that an eventual lockdown because of the Covid-19 pandemic will only affect people who have not been vaccinated against the new coronavirus. The measure aims to encourage the immunization of people who still show insecurity about vaccines, which leaves a gap for the emergence of outbreaks of contagion.

“We still don’t see the pandemic in the rearview mirror and we are heading towards a pandemic of the unvaccinated,” said Austrian Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg, who took over the government on Oct. 11.

“It must be clear to those who are not vaccinated that they are not only responsible for their own health, but also for that of others. It is not acceptable that the health system be overburdened because of indecisive people,” he added.

When Austria reaches the mark of 500 ICU beds occupied by patients with Covid – a figure that stands at 224 today -, those not vaccinated will not be able to enter bars, restaurants, cultural events and sports facilities. With 600 beds already occupied, this group will only be able to leave the house to work or for emergency reasons.

According to the Our World in Data portal, 65% of the Austrian population is fully vaccinated against Covid, which is lower than in neighboring Italy (77%) and Germany (68%), for example.

Austria is experiencing a boom in cases of the new coronavirus and will require, from November 1st, a health passport for vaccination, cure or negative test in all workplaces.