Autopsy of Gabby Petito’s fiance ‘is inconclusive’, says family lawyer | World

The result of the autopsy performed on the body of the fiance of Gabby Petito “is inconclusive”, said on Monday (25) the lawyer for Brian Laundrie’s family in a statement.

Laundrie had been missing for over a month, and was wanted by US authorities. His remains were found on October 20th.

“The cause of death has not been identified,” Steven Bertolino said. “The remains were referred to a specialist for a second evaluation.”

The young man was found dead in a previously flooded location, near a backpack and other belongings, according to US federal police.

He had left home on Sept. 14, five days before the discovery of his bride’s body in Grand Teton National Park, saying he would hike in the Myakkahatchee Creek Nature Reserve.

Laundrie’s family does not intend to hold a funeral for the young man. He will be cremated, without a prior wake, as soon as the body is released by the authorities. The ashes will be delivered directly to your parents, Christopher and Roberta.

The decision not to hold any kind of ceremony was taken by the family so as not to attract the press or people who accuse Brian of having killed Petito. For weeks her parents have been harassed by individuals standing in front of her home, some even setting up memorials for the strangled influencer.

Laundrie was not officially considered a suspect in the death when he disappeared, just a “person of interest” in the case, but was accused of using the young woman’s credit card after she disappeared.

His death makes it difficult but not interrupting the investigation.

Gabby Petito left her job in July to travel with her fiance in a van, and documented the trip mostly on Instagram. A video posted on YouTube, in which she and Laundrie appear smiling, kissing and running on the beach, has been viewed more than 2.3 million times.

Brian Laundrie returned home to Florida alone on Sept. 1 without talking about Petito’s whereabouts. He left home again on the 14th, saying he was going to hike in the reserve, in the same state.

At that time, Petito was already considered a missing person. Laundrie left the house without taking her wallet and cell phone. His parents feared he would do something to himself.

The young woman had been missing since Sept. 11, when the influencer’s parents approached the police after she did not respond to calls or text messages for several days.

Eight days later, the young woman’s body was found in Grand Teton National Park, Wyoming.

On Aug. 12, Utah police had dealt with an alleged domestic violence case involving the couple. In addition, a video surfaced (watch above) with Petito crying and complaining about his mental health to a police officer. Laundrie claimed that Petito assaulted him after an argument.