Avalanche on Chimborazo volcano leaves four dead in Ecuador

QUITO — An avalanche hit a group of climbers this Sunday on the Chimborazo volcano, the highest peak in Ecuador. According to the local emergency service, four people were killed and a fifth injured. The victims’ identities were not disclosed by the authorities.

According to an investigation by the newspaper El Telégrafo, one of the victims was Klever Gualavisi, one of the leaders of the expedition. Born in Cayambe, he was an agent of the National Police and is currently the coordinator of a tour operator in his hometown. On Saturday, in a last post on social networks, he showed that the group was facing bad weather conditions.

“Even if the weather doesn’t improve, the biggest achievement of all will be to see them smile. Thanks to all our families for supporting our craziness,” he wrote on Facebook. A photo gallery shows more than 12 people on the Chimborazo route, through fog and heavy snow.

The volcano, which rises 6,263 meters above sea level, attracts climbers from all over the world. The mountain, which spends the entire year covered with snow and glaciers, is located near the city of Riobamba, about 180 kilometers south of Quito.