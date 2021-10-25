Avalanche on snowy volcano in Ecuador leaves four dead – News

An avalanche recorded this Sunday (24) in the snowy volcano Chimborazo, in the Andean center and the highest in Ecuador, hit a group of climbers, leaving at least four dead and one wounded, informed the Integrated Security Service ECU911.

“The presence of four deceased people (and) one wound is confirmed,” the agency said, according to which the avalanche – unrelated to volcanic activity – would have affected a dozen people.

The nationalities of the victims were not informed.

“While they were climbing the snowy Chimborazo, an avalanche fell on a group of people who were at an altitude of 6,100 meters above sea level,” the ECU911 said in a statement.

The service added that “it is preliminary known that a group of 12 people has been affected.”

Chimborazo, a potentially active volcano with eternal snow, located 130 km south of Quito, is 6,263 meters high, being the highest in Ecuador and one of the main in the world.

In its foothills are the cities of Riobamba and Ambato, capitals of the provinces of Chimborazo and Tungurahua.

The massif, where skiing is practiced, attracts Ecuadorian and foreign climbers.

Police and military specializing in high-mountain operations, as well as first responders, headed to Chimborazo, where authorities installed a unified command post to coordinate rescue efforts.

The Ministry of Environment ordered the temporary closure of the Chimborazo nature reserve, which is permanently visited by tourists.

In 2003, the remains of an Ecuadorian-flagged plane were found at the foot of the volcano, which crashed in 1976 with 59 people on board.

The aircraft crashed into a large stone wall of Chimborazo and an avalanche of snow hid it until it was found by climbers about 700 meters from the summit.

The area of ​​the accident was declared Campo Santo.

In 2015, the bodies of three climbers, possibly foreigners, who had disappeared 20 or 30 years ago were also found at an altitude of 5,600 meters.

Another avalanche recorded in Chimborazo in 1994 left ten dead, including six French and one Swiss.

The volcano is also the highest on the north face of the Andes, according to the Instituto Geofísico de Quito.

The most recent eruption was recorded between the fifth century and the end of the seventh century, he continued.

“The average interval between eruptions is a thousand years and therefore Chimborazo is considered a potentially active volcano,” added the Geophysical Institute.

The same informed that the presence of ice on the summit, the strong inclination of its flanks and its position, close to populated areas, such as Riobamba and Ambato, are factors that represent a high potential risk.