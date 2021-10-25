Award-winning photo in Italy depicts scars from the war in Syria

A photograph depicting the scars left by civil war in Syria was awarded in an international competition in Siena, Italy.







Photo shows father and son affected by the effects of war in Syria Photo: Disclosure / Ansa – Brazil

Entitled “Hardship of Life”, the image is by Turkish photographer Mehmet Aslan and, in addition to portraying the effects of a seemingly endless conflict, it also gives vent to hope in smiles of a father and his son, both affected by war.

The photo shows a man, Munzir al-Nazzal, who had his right leg amputated by a bomb; leaning on a crutch, he holds little five-year-old Mustafa in his arms.

The boy was born without legs and arms due to the fact that his mother was forced to take aggressive medication due to an attack with toxic gas in the Idlib region.

Despite the difficulties, the boy appears smiling in his father’s hands, who looks at him tenderly. The record was awarded photo of the year at the Siena International Photo Awards 2021, one of the most important Italian photography competitions.

Mustafa’s family fled Syria three years ago and now lives in southern Turkey, where the photo was taken. Due to the malformations, the boy needs continuous treatment and special prostheses, but he did not find any of these in Turkey.

“I swear, I drove through all the hospitals, villages, but got nothing,” Munzir told The Washington Post. “We have tried to make ourselves heard for years to help my son, we will do everything to give him a better life,” added Mustafa’s mother Zeinab.

In an interview with ANSA, UNICEF spokesman in Italy, Andrea Iacomini, said that it is “painful to comment once again on a photo about a tragedy that is not over yet”. “This photo is going around the world, but we hope not to find ourselves faced with the umpteenth proof of temporary indignation,” he added.

Started in 2011, the war in Syria has left more than 350,000 dead and around 13 million displaced.