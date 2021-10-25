Bahia beat Chapecoense 3 x 0 and put Santos in the relegation zone in Brasileirão

Bahia runs over Chapecoense this Sunday, at Fonte Nova, by the Brazilian championship, makes 3 x 0 and puts Santos in the relegation zone. The owners of the house massacre the already relegated Chape and are two points behind the first place in the Z-4 ​​of the competition.

The score was opened quickly at Fonte Nova, Gilberto took advantage of Nino’s cross and put the ball in the net. The second goal came on minute 19, still from the first stage, with Raí Nascimento, who landed a beautiful shot. And in the second half, Luiz Otávio enforced the former law and scored with his head, making 3 x 0 Bahia.

With the three points won this Sunday, Bahia went to 31 points added and rose to 15th position, opening two points for Santos, team led by Carille, who went to the first place in the relegation zone. Chape, already relegated, continues with 13 points, in the last place in the competition.

Luiz Otávio celebrated Bahia’s victory and the team’s performance: “The result of work. Since the teacher arrived, confidence has passed. One thing that had to improve was the defensive part. There are four games without conceding a goal. Now it’s about growing even more in the table, because this club deserves a lot.”

And Henrique Almeida lamented the situation of Chapecoense in the championship: “It’s a very difficult situation, we know. We’re not surrendering, we’re fighting until the end. It’s about honoring this mantle. It’s about giving the best of each one in every game.”