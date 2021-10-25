Bahia beat Chapecoense and send Santos to Z-4

Bahia fulfilled its obligation in front of its fans in Fonte Nova. With a 3-0 victory over Chapecoense, today (24), Tricolor left the relegation zone of the Brazilian Championship and sent Santos to the group of the last four placed. The match was defined in the first 20 minutes with goals from Gilberto and Raí. In the final stage, Luiz Otávio completed the scoreboard

Bahia’s triumph was built with good plays on the flanks against an opponent who offered no resistance. With the result, Tricolor reached 31 points, in 15th place, and opened two of advantage over the sticking zone. The team completed four rounds without defeat and had eight points in 12 played since coach Guto Ferreira was hired.

Chapecoense, however, is getting closer and closer to relegation. With 13 points, the team from Santa Catarina has only one victory in the Brasileirão, won eight rounds ago. In its next appointment, the team led by Pintado will face Corinthians at the Neo Química Arena, on November 1st.

Bahia, in turn, will enter the field in three days, again at Fonte Nova. Tricolor will face Ceará in a game that was postponed from the 23rd round. On the weekend, the opponent will be Juventude, on Saturday (30), in Caxias do Sul (RS). There are two duels against teams that also want to get out of the relegation zone.

75 seconds to goal

Bahia immediately showed that they were in a hurry to decide the match and went over to Chapecoense. With less than a minute, he had already risked a shot on goal. And with 75 seconds he opened the scoring with a goal from his main scorer. The well-planned move came from the left side and went to Nino Paraíba’s feet on the right. The cross found Gilberto, who shared with the defense and kept the leftovers to fill the nets. This was his 11th goal in the Brasileirão, sharing the artillery lead with Hulk, from Atlético-MG, and Yuri Alberto, from Internacional.

Bahia was in a rotation above

The two teams were not on the same pace at Fonte Nova. While Bahia completely dominated the actions, with a quick transition between midfield and attack, Chapecoense didn’t offer resistance and didn’t take any danger up front. At 9 minutes, Bahia could already be winning by 2-0 if not for an error in the conclusion by Rodallega. Launched through the middle, he went out of the way for goalkeeper Keiller, but lost time with the shot and sent it over the goal.

The dream slack on the scoreboard

With less than 20 minutes of play, Bahia managed to breathe on the scoreboard. The Tricolor was not threatened and took advantage of another good play on the flanks, this time on the left, to open up an advantage. Matheus Bahia’s cross was made in the back of Chapecoense’s defense. Well positioned, Raí appeared by surprise and hit the first goal to score the second goal.

attack against defense

With the score in favor and no fears, Bahia was at ease in Fonte Nova. Guto Ferreira’s team could take advantage of their superior technical quality to control the score. But he preferred to go after more goals, and what was seen was a duel between attack and defense. In this dispute, Tricolor almost reached the third goal. In counterattack, the ball stopped with Rodallega in the half moon. He risked a kick that hit the defense and went to corner.

Second half follows the script

Bahia did not give up the attack in the second half. Despite neutralizing a dangerous play by Chapecoense, Tricolor was looking for more goals, and he came out in a corner play. Raí’s shot was perfect and found defender Luiz Otávio, who headed into the goal, scoring against his former team in the 6th minute. The goal practically decreed the outcome of the match.

Now, yes, it’s time to manage

With the triumph practically decreed, Bahia didn’t need to make a lot of effort to ensure the result that would take them out of the relegation zone. Until the end of the match, what was seen was a lukewarm confrontation with few emotions. On the tricolor side, Gilberto almost scored his second goal in a shot well defended by Keiller. On the other side, Chape risked an intermediate submission, with Anderson Leite, but without direction.

DATASHEET

BAHIA 3 x 0 CHAPECOENSE

Reason: 28th round of the Brazilian Championship

Date: October 24, 2021 (Sunday)

Schedule: 8:30 pm (Brasilia)

Local: Fonte Nova, in Salvador (BA)

Referee: Wilton Pereira Sampaio (GO)

Assistants: Fabricio Vilarinho da Silva (GO) and Bruno Raphael Pires (GO)

VAR: Elmo Alves Resende Cunha (GO)

Yellow cards: Raí (Bahia); Kaio Nunes (Chapecoense)

Goals: Gilberto, at 1min, Raí, at 20min of the first half, and Luiz Otávio, at 6min of the second half (Bahia)

Bahia: Danilo Fernandes; Nino Paraíba (Rodriguinho), Conti, Luiz Otávio and Matheus Bahia; Patrick de Lucca, Daniel (Raniele), Raí Nascimento (Douglas) and Juninho Capixaba (Ronaldo César); Rodallega and Gilberto (Juan Ramírez). Technician: Guto Ferreira

Chapecoense: Keiller; Matheus Ribeiro, Laércio (Kaio Nunes), Joílson, Jordan and Busanello; Moisés Ribeiro (Ezequiel), Anderson Leite and Denner; Mike (Ronei) and Rodrigo Silva (Henrique Almeida). Technician: Painted