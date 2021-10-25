Bahia beats Chapecoense at home and pushes Santos to Z4 at Brasileirão

This Sunday, the Bahia won the Chapecoense, at home, 3-0, for the 28th round of the Series A. With the triumph, Tricolor de Aço adds 31 points, occupies the 15th position and leaves the relegation zone, which now has the saints. The lantern Chape follows with 13 points.

The game played at Arena Fonte Nova featured goals from Gilberto and Raí in the first half. Luiz Otávio made the third in the complementary stage.

Bahia returns to the field on Saturday, at 7:15 pm (GMT), when they face the Youth away from home, in a direct duel against the Z4. Chapecoense faces the Corinthians, at Neo Química Arena, on Monday, at 9:30 pm.

🙌 3-0 at Chape, party of the Nation, top scorer goal, new shine from Raí, zero defense again, return of Ramirez and confirmed reaction! Wednesday is also at Fonte, against Ceará, and everyone is more than called up! #BBMP pic.twitter.com/Ykdth66xlb — Sports Club Bahia (@ECBahia) October 25, 2021

The game – Bahia, under the command of Guto Ferreira, opened the scoring in the first minute, with Gilberto. The top scorer received a cross from Nino Paraíba, took advantage of the opposing defense’s inattention and submitted to the back of the net. At 19, Raí was called in by Matheus Bahia and expanded to the home team.

The superiority of the home team over Pintado’s team remained in the second stage. On minute six, Raí took a corner kick and Luiz Otávio headed it, scoring the third in Salvador and sacrificing the 3-0 result.

DATASHEET

BAHIA 3 X 0 CHAPECOENSE

Local: Arena Fonte Nova, in Fortaleza (CE)

Date: October 24, 2021, Sunday

Hour: 8:30 pm (Brasilia)

Referee: Wilton Pereira Sampaio (Fifa-GO)

Assistants: Fabricio Vilarinho da Silva (Fifa-GO) and Bruno Raphael Pires (Fifa-GO)

VAR: Elmo Alves Resende Cunha (GO)

Public and income: 8,058 payers and BRL 123,346.00

Yellow cards: Raí (Bahia); Kaio Nunes (Chapecoense)

GOALS:

Bahia: Gilberto (at 1 of the 1st period), Raí (at 19 of the 1st period) and Luiz Otávio (at 6 of the 2nd period)

BAHIA: Danilo Fernandes; Nino Paraíba (Rodriguinho), Conti, Luiz Otávio and Matheus Bahia; Raí (Douglas Borel), Daniel (Raniele), Patrick and Juninho Capixaba (Ronaldo César); Gilberto (Juan Ramírez) and Rodallega

Technician: Guto Ferreira

CHAPECOENSE: Keiller; Matheus Ribeiro, Laércio (Kaio Nunes), Joílson and Jordan; Anderson Leite, Moisés Ribeiro (Ezequiel), Denner and Busanello (Lima); Mike (Ronei) and Rodriguinho (Henrique Almeida)

Technician: Painted

Leave your comment