Bahia has 184 new cases of Covid-19 in 24 hours; two deaths are registered | Bahia

Bahia registered, in the last 24 hours, 184 new cases of Covid-19, according to information released in the bulletin this Sunday (24), by the State Health Department (Sesab).

Deaths and cases of Covid-19 in the cities of Bahia

Also according to the Sesab bulletin, two deaths were registered. Since the beginning of the pandemic, of the 1,243,005 confirmed cases, 1,213,356 are already considered recovered, 2,630 are active and 27,019 had confirmed deaths.

The bulletin also counts 1,569,663 cases discarded and 242,769 under investigation. In Bahia, 52,254 health professionals were confirmed for Covid-19.

These data represent official notifications compiled by the Directorate of Epidemiological Surveillance in Health of Bahia (Divep-BA), together with municipal surveillance and the Ministry of Health databases until 5 pm this Sunday.

Also according to Sesab, with 10,507,285 vaccinated against Covid-19 with the first dose or single dose, Bahia has already vaccinated 82.5% of the population aged 12 or over, estimated at 12,732,254.

The complete newsletter is available on the Sesab website and or on an online platform.

Based on this Sunday’s bulletin, Bahia has 1,322 active beds for Covid-19 treatment. Of this total, 353 have hospitalized patients, which represents an overall occupancy rate of 27%.

Of these beds, 562 are from the adult Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and have an occupancy rate of 36% (201 beds occupied).

In pediatric ICUs, 17 of the 29 places have hospitalized people, which represents an occupancy rate of 59%. Clinical beds for adults are with 16% occupancy and children’s, with 45%.

In Salvador, of the 365 active beds, 129 are occupied (35% of general occupancy). The occupancy rate of adult ICU beds is 36% and pediatric ICU beds are 70%.

Still in the capital of Bahia, clinical beds for adults are with 23% occupancy and pediatric beds are with 77%.

See more state news at g1 Bahia.

Watch videos from g1 and TV Bahia 💻