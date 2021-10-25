Bank interest rises in September and returns to 30% per year, higher since April 2020 | Economy

Average bank interest on free resources (not counting housing, rural and BNDES) of individuals and companies rose from 29.8% a year in August to 30.6% a year in September, it reported on Monday ( 25) the Central Bank.

This is the highest level since April of last year, when it was at 31.3% a year.

According to BC figures, the rise in the basic interest rate is a reflection of the increase in the Selic, which went from 2% a year, in January 2021, to the current 6.25% a year in order to try to contain inflationary pressures.

The market expects the basic interest rate to rise further, reaching 8.75% per year at the end of 2021 and 9.5% at the end of 2022.

the average interest rate charged on operations with companies rose from 16.2% a year in August to 17.1% a year in September – the highest since January 2020 (17.6% per year);

the average interest in transactions with individuals, informed the BC, increased from 40.8% a year in August to 41.3% a year in September. This is the highest level since April this year, when it totaled 41.4% per year;

At the overdraft for individuals, the rate rose from 125.1% a year in August to 128.6% a year in September, the highest since March 2020 (130.6% per year). In this line of credit, the BC adopted a cap on interest rates;

In operations with revolving credit card, bank interest charged to individuals rose from 335.8% a year in August to 339.5% a year in September, the highest level since August 2017 (392.3% per year), in other words, in four years. As a result, the rate remains at a prohibitive level.

Revolving credit card credit can be triggered by those who cannot pay the full amount of the invoice by the due date, but do not want to default. This is one of the most expensive lines of credit on the market and, according to analysts, should be avoided. The recommendation is that bank customers pay the entire bill monthly.

According to BC data, bank loan concessions rose again in September, after having fallen in August.

Last month, new lending rose 3.11%. The calculation was made after seasonal adjustment, a kind of “offset” to compare different periods.

Credit in Brazil monthly performance of new concessions, in % Source: Central Bank

According to BC, concessions totaled R$432 billion in September this year, which is the highest level in the entire historical series, which begins in March 2011.

The total volume of credit offered by banks, according to the institution, rose 2% in September, to BRL 4.428 trillion, compared to BRL 4.340 trillion in August. There was an expansion of 2.3% in the corporate portfolio and an increase of 1.9% in that of individuals.

For this whole year, the Central Bank estimates an expansion of 12.6% in bank credit. In 2020, driven by emergency lines of credit to combat the effects of the pandemic, bank credit increased by 15.5%.

Default and indebtedness

The average default rate registered by banks in credit operations was stable in September, at 2.3%. In operations with individuals, delinquency rose from 2.9% in August to 3% last month and, in the case of companies, dropped from 1.5% to 1.4%.

This Monday, the Central Bank also released statistics on household indebtedness with banks. In this case, the new numbers refer to July.

According to the BC, indebtedness registered a small drop that month, adding up to 59.2% of the accumulated income in the previous twelve months, against 59.6% in June.

In January 2020, before the Covid-19 pandemic, household debt was at 48.9%. In January of this year, it had already advanced to 57.1%.