‘Bastard Chucra’ · TV News

Tonico Rocha (Alexandre Nero)’s evil will go beyond its limits, and the villain will belt-tighten Dolores (Daphne Bozaski) in In Times of the Emperor. The deputy will also fire heavy insults at the woman in the telenovela at six on Globo. “Chucra you wretch,” he will scream.

In scenes set to air on November 3, the owner of the newspaper O Berro will have a tantrum during the stay of Eudoro (José Dumont), who will move in with his youngest daughter after discovering an illness. The colonel won’t tell his daughter anything, but he’ll start to feel sick.

Upon discovering the truth about her father’s state of health, Dolores will be very shaken and will face her husband’s debauchery. The young lady will then lose track and call the villain a monster for lack of empathy. A little later, she’ll apologize: “Paincho’s disease made me feel discouraged. And you kept saying those.”

Tonico, however, will rebel and attack the woman. “Come here! You will learn to respect me,” he will say, slapping her. Next, Dom Pedro 2º’s arch-rival (Selton Mello) will use his belt to give Dolores a beating.

The only new Globo soap opera on the air, Nos Tempos do Imperador takes place around 40 years after the events of Novo Mundo (2017). In addition to spoilers, the TV news also daily publishes the summaries of the six o’clock soap opera.

