Beatified Sandra Sabattini. A charity artist, says Cardinal Semeraro

In Rimini, in the Cathedral Basilica of Santa Colomba, the prefect of the Congregation for the Causes of Saints presided at the Mass for the beatification of Sandra Sabattini, who died in 1984, at the age of 22. Spiritual daughter of Father Oreste Benzi, founder of the Pope John XXIII Community, Sandra dedicated her brief life to helping people with physical disabilities and drug addicts.

Isabella Piro – Vatican City

“We have given our all, but they are people I will never abandon”: Sandra Sabattini is only 13 years old when she tells her mother, in these words, her experience of serving people with disabilities, lived in the Pope John XXIII Community.

The prefect of the Congregation for the Causes of Saints, Cardinal Marcello Semeraro, quotes these same words, as he presided this Sunday afternoon, 24, in Rimini, at the beatification Mass for this young woman, who died at age 22, hit by a speeding car .

“To love is to take the suffering of the other”, adds the cardinal in his homily at the Mass, which is filled with many people, especially young people and also some friends of the Blessed. The cardinal also underlined the fact that the “desire to serve the poor” of the new Blessed was not mere charity, but the fruit of God’s boundless love, in whose sea “bottomless and without margins”, Sandra “dipped her heart” .

Example of creative and concrete charity

“Sandra was a real artist”, added Cardinal Semeraro, because “she learned the language of love very well, with its colors and its musicality”. His holiness was “opening up to sharing with the least, putting all his young earthly existence, made up of enthusiasm, simplicity and great faith, at the service of God”.

The first holy bride to rise to the honors of the altars, Blessed Sabattini “donated to those in need, she welcomed her without judgment, because she wanted to communicate the love of the Lord”. In this sense, the cardinal explains, his charity was “creative and concrete”, because “to love someone is to feel what they need and take their pain”.

Every minute is an opportunity to love

Finally, the prefect of the Congregation for the Causes of Saints concluded his homily with the verses of a prayer written by Sandra herself on September 7, 1982, two years before her death: “Lord, may my every action be determined by the fact of wanting the good of the young, every minute is an opportunity to love, to be seized”.

There was great emotion at the time of the pronouncement of the formula in Latin that declared the beatification of Sandra: thunderous applause, which seemed almost endless, accompanied the main moment of the ceremony, which continued with the procession of the relic of the new blessed, taken to the altar by the miraculous Stefano Vitali.