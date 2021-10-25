Bianca Andrade and Fred deny rumors of relationship crisis

Bianca Andrade and Fred appeared today in the influencer’s stories to deny rumors that their relationship would be in crisis.

“We’re here this time not for a very cool reason, but I learned that when something happens and you have nothing to do, you better slap your face, go there, discuss, talk about it. it’s the frankest way to deal with the internet, with gossip,” Bianca began.

Bianca says that, according to the rumor, the two ended the relationship because of the baby, and she would be receiving photos of Fred at night clubs — which would make her insecure in the relationship. She retorts saying that she has never received any such photo, and if she did, it would not be a reason for crisis.

We don’t have this insecurity between us. Like, we have our own life, we don’t live in a prison. We even joke that if they sent me a photo saying ‘Bianca’s on the go’, I’d say: ‘Damn, didn’t you call me? Damn you! Fred

Bianca adds: “People don’t really believe in this, they don’t believe that there is a couple who have a dialogue, who talk, who say: let’s close the relationship? Let’s go.”

Then, the two removed the most common doubts about the relationship: they ended the relationship in November, a month before learning that Bianca was pregnant with baby Cris — which was planned, contrary to rumors.

This month, in an interview with UOL, the two explained free love: