Bianca Andrade and Fred react to rumors of relationship crisis: “We don’t live in a prison”; watch

Bianca Andrade and Fred used Instagram this Sunday (24) to deny rumors that the couple would be facing a crisis in their relationship. “I learned that when something happens and you have nothing to do, you better slap your face, go there, argue, talk about it. I think this is the most open way to deal with the internet, with gossip”, began the influencer.

The rumor in question gained traction on TikTok and suggested that Fred had gone to parties without Bianca, while the manager was at home, taking care of the pregnancy. This supposedly would have caused several arguments between them. In addition, it was also said that the two would have closed the relationship only because of the arrival of the couple’s son, Cris.

Andrade, in turn, stated that he has never received any photo of the former player in ballads, but that if he did, it would not be a reason for crisis. “We don’t have this insecurity between us. Like, we have our own life, we don’t live in a prison. We even joke that if they sent me a photo saying ‘Bianca’s on the go’, I’d say: ‘Damn, didn’t you call me? Damn you!’ We always say that. We have to be well as a person to be well as a couple and family”, added the youtuber.

“We talk too much and I would never be upset if one went to the roster and the other wasn’t, because we are very clear with each other, we know everything the other does”, he stressed. “People don’t really believe in this, they don’t believe that there is a couple who have a dialogue, who talk, who say: ‘Let’s close the relationship? Let’s go’”, completed the ex-BBB. The pair also reinforced that the relationship was closed in November last year – a month before Bianca’s pregnancy was discovered.

“Do we already live in an open relationship? Yes! Is it closed today? Yes! We closed in early November and it wasn’t because of the pregnancy, Cris has nothing to do with it. We heard about him in December”, declared Fred. “And it was planned! we wanted (a son) even without having a relationship. So that’s it, guys, none of what they invented about us is true. It’s all right with us”, pointed out the influencer, finally. Watch: