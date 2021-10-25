Bill aims to prevent 2022 IPVA increase

January 2022 is approaching and with it a huge increase in IPVA. The reason is the high prices of used cars, one of the results of the snowball that started rolling with the pandemic in 2020. Although many are delighted with the maximizing value of their cars, they forget that the state tax is linked to the market value of the automobile.

As the rate of this tax is calculated based on the market value obtained in the Fipe table, the more the car values, the more the tax will rise. Then, given the significant increase in IPVA 2022, state deputy Ricardo Mellão (Novo-SP), presented Bill 603/21 which aims to prevent this increase in the tax for next year, in São Paulo.

The text is emphatic on the issue, aiming to “avoid the binding of the IPVA calculation basis to any adjustments in the average market prices of vehicles above the values ​​observed in the previous period”. Given that the Fipe table has inflated with the increase in the prices of used and used cars, the calculation basis is usually based on what it says.

In São Paulo, the tax rate for cars, regardless of whether it is gasoline, ethanol or flex, is 4% of the market value, while electric and natural gas vehicles collect 3%. This was the percentage of alcohol-powered cars up to January 15, 2021, but the government leveled it with the other two common engine options in Brazil.

Mellão stated: “Thanks to the high inflation we had this year, a large part of new and used vehicles had an increase in their values, but not the population’s income. Exceptionally, what we propose is that the government not carry out this adjustment, which could exceed 28% in 2022, being a year of recovery, and to give São Paulo citizens a chance to recover economically”.

PL 603/2021 is being analyzed by the Constitution, Justice and Writing Commission of the São Paulo Legislative Assembly. In the state, where the ICMS is above the national average, in addition to the inflation of used cars, new ones are more expensive than in other states of the federation. The same goes for the used and used car trade.

The rise of used cars, on the other hand, comes from the increase in the dollar, which pegs a higher value to the prices of new cars, whose supply was reduced by the crisis in the supply of chips, which reduced production and, consequently, sales in the new market, making consumers go behind the used cars.

Without zero km, the rental companies also held the cars that would spawn in the used market, thus fueling the inflation that will reach the pockets of those who didn’t even change cars. In the end, in São Paulo, only those who have cars over 20 years old, exempt from state tax, will be saved from the highest 2022 IPVA (if PL 603/21 is not sanctioned).

[Fonte: AL-SP]