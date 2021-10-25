Bitcoin Creator is one of the 20 richest people in the world

In mid-April, Bitcoin (BTC) creator Satoshi Nakamoto entered the billionaires list, being one of the 20 richest people in the world.

However, after the price of Bitcoin dropped to close to $30,000, the inventor’s wealth plummeted. But this week, six months after Bitcoin’s all-time record, Nakamoto has once again joined the 20 richest people in the world.

The leading cryptocurrency on the market has recently seen its value soar above the $63,000 mark.

Based on the current value of the cryptocurrency and the estimated amount of BTC Nakamoto supposedly owns, the inventor of Bitcoin is the 16th richest person in the world. That is, in just 5 months, Nakamoto went from the 159th richest person in the world to the 16th.

Satoshi Nakamoto’s Fortune

Satoshi Nakamoto is presumed to have 1.125 million BTC, according to a study by Whale Alert. The survey, in turn, is based on Sergio Demian Lerner’s 2013 study on the “Satoshi Patterns”.

This means that as of October 18, 2021, Nakamoto had about $60.7 billion in Bitcoin (BTC); $625 million in Bitcoin Cash (BCH); $169 million in Bitcoin SV (BSV) and $191 million in e-cash (formerly known as BCHA or Bitcoin ABC). This represents a total of $60.9 billion.

Despite his fortune, Bitcoin’s mysterious inventor has never spent a single cent of the cryptocurrencies he owns.

Some people assume that he may have passed away and therefore never used any satoshi. Others believe he’s still there.ive and have access to that wealth.

