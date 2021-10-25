Bitcoin is still on the rise even if the price of BTC drops to $50,000

Bitcoin (BTC) could return to $50,000 and still not violate a general “bullet thesis” after breaking historical records, new research argues.

In its last market update on Oct 22, encryption trading platform Decentrader argued that after hitting and redoing $67,000, there was no reason to be bearish on Bitcoin.

“No significant evidence for $50,000 retest”

After Bitcoin hit an all-time record in six months, concerns mounted as a correction took place that wiped out 10% of its earnings in a single day.

After two drops below $60,000, analysts nevertheless maintained their previous optimism for the coming weeks and months. Decentrader’s Filbfilb is no exception.

“We’ve been tracking a Bitcoin fractal pattern for several weeks, which, if continued, would imply that the next highest big target for Bitcoin would be $72k if momentum could be maintained, after which the 1,618 extents suggest that around $88,000 would prove a target of interest, which is in line with the idea that $100,000 will have an advantage over sellers,” he summed up.

He pointed to cooling financing rates, increasing exposure to Bitcoin futures ETFs and strong buyer support as drivers of further gains.

The weekend, which normally sees narrower markets, could produce a surprise move up or down, however, with a rise likely to meet resistance at $65,000 – the old high.

Filbfilb also revealed that he was prepared for a possible deeper drop in BTC prices – that he would still need to do his best to break his bullish conviction.

“If there is a significant reversal and a break in structure, $50,000 will be a significant area of ​​interest for us,” he added.

“Although there is no significant evidence of this right now, we are prepared for an opportunity if it presents itself.

BTC/USD 1-hour candle chart (Bitstamp). Source: TradingView

Mathematics strengthens the bull’s resolve

As with other recent discoveries, Fibonacci levels continue to play a key role in assessing likely future price points in a bull or bear market.

Bitcoin has historically had its macro cycle peaks rooted in Fib sequences, which opens the door to hitting $300,000 this time around.

Likewise, the next bear market of such rallies is expected to reach current levels, with the worst-case scenario just below $50,000.