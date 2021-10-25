Bitcoin positions hit record $5.4 billion on the world’s largest derivatives exchange – Cryptocurrencies

SAO PAULO – Open positions in Bitcoin (BTC) reached a new record of US$ 5.4 billion on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME), the largest derivatives exchange in the world. The amount is the sum of the values ​​of the cryptocurrency futures contracts that have not yet been settled.

Of that total, $4 billion was added to contracts in October, a 265% increase since the end of September. The movement is directly linked to interest in the ProShares ETF, BITO, which hit the New York Stock Exchange last week and registered unprecedented demand, being the fastest in history to accumulate US$ 1 billion in invested capital. The index tracks CME’s Bitcoin futures contracts.

Demand for the ETF was so great that the number of contracts released by the CME to ProShares for October was close to running out, forcing the manager to start adding November contracts to the shares sold on the stock exchange. Although it results in an increasing price difference in relation to the price of the cryptocurrency in the spot market, the solution is the only one possible while a new monthly contract ceiling is negotiated. According to Eric Balchunas, a market analyst at Bloomberg, the company would have filed a request with the CME to increase the limit.

The premium and costs involved in a product that tracks the derivatives market is among the criticisms from experts who consider a futures ETF problematic.

“Futures-based bonds have a common phenomenon known as contango, which erodes returns on real assets,” explains Kelly Chia, an analyst at Julius Baer. She says that the rollover of a futures contract insured by an investor in the last year would have deducted 28% of the Bitcoin appreciation in the period. “The evidence shows that futures-based instruments perform poorly in the long run due to contango.”

Still, the ETF’s success excites investors and is considered one of the reasons behind the new all-time high for the digital currency hit last week of about $67,000. The optimism is linked to the institutional appetite for buying Bitcoin, something that was already measured by the movement of cryptocurrency futures contracts on the Chicago Stock Exchange, but which now has a thermometer in ETFs.

The expectation is that the demand for exposure to Bitcoin on the stock exchange will be shared with other ETFs, which should fight for the investor betting on lower management fees. On Friday (22), Valkyrie debuted an index fund along the same lines on Nasdaq, repeating the 0.95% rate of ProShares. On Tuesday (26), VanEck should also have its product listed in the US, with the promise of charging only 0.65%.

