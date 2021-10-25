Bitcoin recovers after dropping to less than US$ 60,000 and more issues that will move the crypto market today

SAO PAULO – Bitcoin opens on Monday (25) on a high after operating on a drop for most of the weekend. Between Friday (22) and Sunday (24), the cryptocurrency dropped almost 7%, from US$ 63,900 to US$ 59,500, in some brokers. Today, the price regains the level of US$ 63,000, in accumulated gain of 3% in the last 24 hours.

The recovery comes on the eve of the debut of yet another Bitcoin futures ETF in the United States. VanEck has requested approval of its product from the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and is expected to have listed it on Tuesday. It is expected to join ProShares and Valkyrie ETFs, which started trading last week with the highest demand in the history of index funds.

How far does Bitcoin go? Levante specialist gives a free class on the future of cryptocurrency. Click here to watch

The performance of other high-cap digital currencies such as Ethereum (ETH), Binance Coin (BNB) and Cardano (ADA) is similar to Bitcoin. The notable exception is Solana (SOL), which has followed with above-average buying strength in recent days, recording a 7.8% increase since yesterday.

Among the 100 most important cryptos, the one that most values ​​at the moment is the Curve DAO (CRV), a currency given as a reward for those who deposit several tokens compatible with the Ethereum network in a decentralized finance protocol (DeFi). The token jumps more than 13% this morning to $4.25.

At the other end, Ecomi (OMI), which powers a platform for the purchase and storage of digital collectibles, retreats more than 7% on the day, to US$ 0.00630839.

Check out the performance of the main cryptocurrencies at 7:02 am:

cryptocurrency Price Variation in the last 24 hours Bitcoin (BTC) US$ 63,063 +3% Ethereum (ETH) $4,154 +0.8% Binance Coin (BNB) $485 +1% Cardano (ADA) $2.16 0% Solana (SOL) $209.90 +7.2%

The cryptocurrencies with the highest highs in the last 24 hours:

cryptocurrency Price Variation in the last 24 hours Curve DAO (CRV) $4.25 +13.6% The Graph (GRT) $1.04 +11.6% Safemoon (SAFEMOON) $0.00000250 +9.5% Spell Token (SPELL) US$ 0.02539900 +10.2 THORChain (RUNE) $12.92 +9.1%

The cryptocurrencies with the highest casualties in the last 24 hours:

cryptocurrency Price Variation in the last 24 hours Ecomi (IMO) US$0.00630839 -7.2% Zcash (ZEC) $175.54 -6.3% EOS (EOS) $4.83 -3.7% Stacks (STX) $2.20 -2.5% Sushi (SUSHI) $10.69 -2.1%

Check out how the cryptocurrency ETFs closed in the last trading session:

ETF Price Variation NCI hashdex (HASH11) BRL 62.00 -2.97%% BTCN hashdex (BITH11) BRL 85.25 -4.11% Hashdex Ethereum (ETHE11) BRL 68.90 -1.43% QR Bitcoin (QBTC11) BRL 22.20 -5.13% QR Ether (QETH11) BRL 16.90 +0.72%

See the main news from the crypto market this Monday (25):

Open Bitcoin positions on the Chicago Stock Exchange reach record $5.4 billion

Open Bitcoin positions on the world’s largest derivatives exchange, the CME in Chicago, reached an all-time high of $5.4 billion, according to analyst firm Glassnode.

The value is the sum of the amounts traded in the total of outstanding derivative contracts, in this case futures, that were not settled.

The Chicago Stock Exchange is widely used by highly regulated funds looking to gain exposure to Bitcoin, and serves as a thermometer for measuring institutional appetite for cryptocurrency.

Of that total, $4 billion was added to contracts in October, a 265% increase since the end of September. The value is directly linked to interest in the ProShares ETF, which has registered unprecedented demand and whose index tracks CME’s Bitcoin futures contracts.

Interest in the ETF is so great that ProShares is running out of contracts to sell shares in the fund. According to Eric Balchunas, a market analyst at Bloomberg, the company would have filed a request with the CME to increase its limit.

Meme coin Shiba Inu (SHIB) hits maximum, but drops 20% after tweet by Elon Musk

The Shiba Inu (SHIB) cryptocurrency meme continued its bullish movement and reached a new all-time high on Sunday (24) of US$ 0.00004432. The crypto registered advance of 230% last week and accumulates high of 431.3% in the last 30 days, which already leaves it in a position to threaten the “sister” of Dogecoin (DOGE) in the ranking of main digital assets in the world.

The movement started after a major investor (whale) bought 6.2 trillion SHIB tokens (US$44 million), followed by the rise in popularity of Shiboshi NFTs, which immediately sold out and led to a massive and temporary increase in network fees. . Additionally, character-based games are expected to debut soon, fueling the hype surrounding the project.

However, the coin meme is still dangerous due to its high volatility. On Sunday (24), the rally was halted and the price dropped 20% after a one-word tweet from Elon Musk. Asked by Shiba Inu’s official account how many SHIB tokens he would own, Tesla’s CEO replied: “none”.

Former employee who accuses Facebook of stimulating fake news says support itself with crypto

Frances Haugen, a former Facebook employee who released internal documents accusing the company of encouraging the dissemination of fake news to increase user engagement, told the New York Times that she has supported herself with cryptocurrencies purchased “just in time.”

She did not reveal the amount or what digital assets she owns, but said the value is sufficient for the “near future”.

The information obtained by the former product manager of Facebook gave rise to a series of reports by The Wall Street Journal on the backstage of the social network in dealing with misinformation, including speeches by former US President Donald Trump, among other internal matters from the company.

She joins a number of activists who have used digital coins not just as an investment, but as a way to continue trading while evading officials like Edward Snowden. Haugen currently lives in Puerto Rico.

How far does Bitcoin go? Levante specialist gives a free class on the future of cryptocurrency. Click here to watch

Related