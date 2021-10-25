Bolsa reduces rate for Tesouro Direto; see how much R$ 10 thousand yield

B3 announced last week that it will reduce the custody fee charged to investors who invest in Tesouro Direto. As of January 2022, the percentage will go from the current 0.25% per year to 0.20% per year for those who have more than R$ 10 thousand invested in the product. Remembering that, for investments below R$ 10 thousand in the Treasury, there is no fee.

The annual fee is divided by two and charged every six months, in the first days of July or January, on payment of interest, on sale or on closing the investor’s position, and the form of collection is defined by the event that occurs first, according to B3.

O UOL asked Marcelo Milech, financial planner by the Brazilian Association of Financial Planning (Planejar), a simulation of how much the rate reduction should impact the net yield of each Treasury Direct bond, considering an investment of R$ 10 thousand and carried to maturity . According to him, the difference can reach almost R$ 2,500 net. See the simulation below.