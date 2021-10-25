Bolsa reduces rate for Tesouro Direto; see how much R$ 10 thousand yield

B3 announced last week that it will reduce the custody fee charged to investors who invest in Tesouro Direto. As of January 2022, the percentage will go from the current 0.25% per year to 0.20% per year for those who have more than R$ 10 thousand invested in the product. Remembering that, for investments below R$ 10 thousand in the Treasury, there is no fee.
The annual fee is divided by two and charged every six months, in the first days of July or January, on payment of interest, on sale or on closing the investor’s position, and the form of collection is defined by the event that occurs first, according to B3.
O UOL asked Marcelo Milech, financial planner by the Brazilian Association of Financial Planning (Planejar), a simulation of how much the rate reduction should impact the net yield of each Treasury Direct bond, considering an investment of R$ 10 thousand and carried to maturity . According to him, the difference can reach almost R$ 2,500 net. See the simulation below.
Net income of each security
Check below the net yield of each security available to the investor, considering the current rate of 0.25% per year, according to Milech. The simulation considered the yield offered by the bonds on October 21st.
treasure Selic 2024 – BRL 11,987.10
treasure Selic 2027 – BRL 14,178.93
Prefix Treasure 2024 – BRL 12,789.96
Prefix Treasure 2026 – BRL 14,781.09
Prefixed Treasury with semiannual interest 2031 – BRL 23,901.23
Treasure IPCA+ 2026 – BRL 15,046.26
Treasury IPCA+ 2035 – BRL 33,969.95
Treasury IPCA+ 2045 – BRL 88,923.82
IPCA+ Treasury with semiannual interest 2030 – BRL 20,844.43
IPCA+ Treasury with semiannual interest 2040 – BRL 48,524.70
IPCA+ Treasury with semiannual interest 2055 – R$172,014.22
Now look at the net yield at the new rate of 0.20% per annum and the difference in yield from the amounts above. Note that the longer the period, the greater the difference.
treasure Selic 2024 – BRL 12,000.23 (difference of +BRL 13.13)
treasure Selic 2027 – BRL 14,210.70 (+BRL 31.77)
Prefix Treasure 2024 – BRL 12,804.09 (+BRL 14.14)
Prefix Treasure 2026 – BRL 14,807.71 (+BRL 26.62)
Prefixed Treasury with semiannual interest 2031 – BRL 23,933.11 (+BRL 91.88)
Treasure IPCA+ 2026 – BRL 15,076.81 (+R$ 30.55)
Treasury IPCA+ 2035 – BRL 34,190.11 (+BRL 220.16)
Treasury IPCA+ 2045 – BRL 89,958.38 (+R$ 1,034.46)
IPCA+ Treasury with semiannual interest 2030 – BRL 20,920.00 (+ BRL 75.57)
IPCA+ treasury with semiannual interest 2040 – BRL 48,909.80 (+R$ 385.09)
IPCA+ Treasury with semiannual interest 2055 – R$ 174,497.67 (+R$2,483.45)
Who are public bonds for?
According to Karina Garbes, economist of App Fixed Income, many people seek government bonds to achieve their life projects as this asset category has an extremely low risk.
For those seeking to form an emergency reserve or thinking about spending the money over a period of up to three years, the economist indicates the Treasury Selic, because it has daily profitability and, even if the investor withdraws the money before maturity, it does not lose profitability.
“It is more interesting to be able to take advantage of this expected rise in interest rates (Selic) investing in a post-fixed security such as the Treasury Selic. The treasure Selic not only will it take advantage of this increase in the interest rate, it will also provide investors with high liquidity. When we combine liquidity and security linked to an upward trend in interest rates, we have an excellent option for those who also want to make their emergency reserve,” he says.
the titles prefixed too are indicated now, because they already pay rates above 10%. However, those who invest in a fixed rate are betting on a fall in the basic interest rate. It is that fixed rates are more advantageous when the rates they offer are higher than the Selic and when the basic interest rate is on a downward trajectory.
Therefore, those who want to buy this type of bond should pay attention to the progress of the Selic.
“If you have an expectation of Selic lower in the future, you can try to lock in a high yield on the prefixed“says Bruno Komura, an analyst at Ouro Preto Investimentos.
For those who are thinking of buying a property in the future or are already looking to retire, the most indicated titles are those linked to inflation, which may maintain the power purchase in the future even with rising prices.
“For retirement, thinking in the long term, makes sense have the IPCA Treasury with longer maturity. When you buy your title, you preserve your power of purchase and there is an extra fee, called real interest. So, the person would reach retirement without losing the power of purchase”, he says Komura.