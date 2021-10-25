Bolsonaro is criticized after spreading fake news linking Covid-19 vaccine to HIV – PontoPoder

The president Jair Bolsonaro (no party) has been the target of criticism from politicians and scientists, after disseminating a new fake news, relating the vaccines against Covid-19 to AIDS.

According to the president, official reports from the UK Government would suggest that people who are fully vaccinated, therefore immunized with the two doses of the vaccine, “would be developing Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome [a Aids] much faster than expected”.

THE false information was read by the president during live weekly last Thursday (21). Before reading the alleged article, Bolsonaro acknowledged that he had talked about the subject before, but “I got a lot of hits,” he said. At the end, he recommended reading the article, endorsing that he prioritizes “giving concrete information” in his live.

The fake news was revisited by Bolsonaro, one day after Covid’s CPI final report was read in the Senate and asked for the president’s indictment, due to his stance and conduct during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“There is no possibility”

After learning about the fake news, the doctor and health researcher Daniel Dourado spoke on Twitter, warning that none of the coronavirus vaccines can be associated with AIDS.

“There is no possibility of the vaccine causing AIDS, zero. Whatever the vaccine,” he wrote.

“Bolsonaro once again used false documents to attack vaccines and link them to AIDS. It is regrettable that this is the priority of the president of a country with more than 600,000 dead, 20 million hungry and 14 million unemployed,” he said in the The federal deputy and pre-candidate for the government of Rio, Marcelo Freixo (PSB-RJ) Twitter.

O vice-presidente da CPI da Pandemia, senador Randolfe Rodrigues (Rede-AP), também usou o Twitter para criticar a fala de Bolsonaro. “The vaccines available against COVID-19 are safe and effective. They save lives! Don’t believe who was negotiating bribes instead of vaccine,” said the leader of the opposition in the Senate.

Microbiologist Natalia Pasternak guaranteed that no vaccine leads people to develop AIDS, regardless of whether they are against Covid-19 or not. “Vaccines do not cause AIDS!!!! No vaccine!”, endorsed the specialist.

Coordinator of the Front for Confronting HIV/AIDS/Viral Hepatitis in the National Congress, Federal Deputy Alexandre Padilha (PT-SP), declared that the fake news rehashed by Bolsonaro is “absurd”. against the president and his denial speech,” added the congressman.

For former federal deputy Manuela D’Ávila (PCdoB), the president “continues with his project of death” by propagating fake news.