Bolsonaro makes absurd and false association between AIDS and Covid vaccine, say experts – 10/24/2021 – Balance and Health

In his weekly live, last Thursday (21), President Jair Bolsonaro (no party) read a supposed news that warned that “vaccinated [contra a Covid] are developing the acquired immunodeficiency syndrome [Aids]” (watch below).

Doctors, however, claim that the association between the immunizing agent against the coronavirus and the transmission of HIV, the AIDS virus, is false and non-existent.

At the time, Bolsonaro told followers that he would not comment on the news and instructed those interested to seek the report. “I might have a problem with my live. I don’t want the live here to fall, I want to give information,” he said, one day after Brazil reached half of the population completely immunized against Covid-19.

The false news to which the president refers was published on at least two websites, Stylo Urbano and Coletividade Evolutiva. The texts erroneously state that people are losing the capacity of the immune system over the weeks after completing the vaccination and, therefore, will have “effectively acquired immunodeficiency syndrome [Aids] developed”.

The pages claim to rely on data provided by the British government. The report of the official portal of the Department of Public Health of the United Kingdom to which the portals refer, however, does not mention the acquired immunodeficiency syndrome at any time.

In addition, the portals Stylo Urbano and Coletividade Evolutiva defrauded the British department’s table that analyzes the cases of Covid-19 between vaccinated and non-vaccinated. Both inserted a column that does not appear in the official document, called “enhancement or degradation of the immune system”.

Doctors and scientists say the relationship between the Covid-19 vaccine and AIDS is absurd. Jamal Suleiman, infectologist at the Emilio Ribas Infectology Institute, emphasizes that Covid vaccines do not use any fragment of HIV in their composition.

Denise Garrett, epidemiologist and vice president of the Sabin Institute (USA), reinforces: “There is no possibility or plausibility of these vaccines to do this. The statement is absurd and unscientific.”

Furthermore, emphasizes Suleiman, they are diseases with completely different transmissions. While HIV is transmitted through sex and needle sharing, the new coronavirus that causes Covid spreads through breathing.

“The president has an anal fixation and needs to go to the couch,” comments Suleiman. “By saying this, the president puts the PNI in check [Programa Nacional de Imunização].”

The infectologist also reminds that HIV individuals [vírus causador da Aids] positive are even qualified as priority to receive the immunizing against Covid-19. “In addition to not making any sense, the president’s statement can also harm the campaign for the most vulnerable populations”, he concludes.

Garrett also analyzes the danger of the president’s speech. “The most serious thing is the president of the country saying something so absurd in a live that is watched by millions and millions of people, endorsing the anti-vaccination narrative, speaking against science in the midst of a lethal pandemic, which is still killing a considerable number in the country .”

Through social networks, doctors and scientists also spoke out against the president. Vinícius Borges, infectologist specializing in the health of LGBTQIA+ people, wrote on Twitter that “what causes AIDS is inequality, prejudice and stigma, perpetuating myths like this one about HIV, preventing people from testing, treating themselves and living well “.

Gerson Salvador, infectologist at the University Hospital of USP and author of the blog Linha de Frente na Sheet, reiterated that Covid-19 vaccines do not transmit HIV. “Those who publicize the opposite, in addition to collaborating with the hesitation about the vaccine, also increases the stigmatization of people living with HIV, in Brazil more than 900,000 people. Stop!”

Garrett, a Brazilian based in the United States, still interprets Bolsonaro’s speech as a warning. For her, despite Brazil still being recognized as a pro-vaccine country, without an opposing movement as strong as in the US, the moment is worrying.

“We are making the same mistake that the United States made when the anti-vaccination movement was still in its infancy and disorganized. In addition to not giving importance to anti-vaccination statements, we have government officials who support this movement in Brazil. The more the movement strengthens, the more the more difficult it will be to control it,” he says. “If we value the pro-vaccine culture, the time to nip it in the bud is now.”