Bolsonaro says fuels should go up starting tomorrow and denies interference with Petrobras

President affirms that government will do ‘everything not to lose market confidence’; Guedes says that state-owned is ‘poison that can become a vaccine’ and defends a new model of privatization

ANTONIO MOLINA/FOTOARENA/ESTADÃO CONTENT – 10/07/2021 President spoke about increase in fuel prices this Sunday



Speaking with the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, this Sunday, the 24th, the president Jair Bolsonaro he talked about the increase in fuel prices and stated that the federal government will not interfere with Petrobras’ prices. “Some want us to interfere with the price. We will not interfere in the price of anything. It’s been done in the past and it didn’t work. Unfortunately, due to the number of oil prices abroad and the dollar in here, in the next few days, starting tomorrow, unfortunately, we will have readjustments in fuel,” he said. Bolsonaro spoke to the press as he left an event at the Granja do Torto Exhibition Park, in Brasília, and an excerpt of their speech was broadcast on Jair Bolsonaro’s own channel. The president attributed the increases to the “stay-at-home price” preached during the pandemic and stated that “it would have privatized much more” if the country had not been so bureaucratic for this.

Guedes, in turn, considered Petrobras “a poison that could become a vaccine” if the state-owned monopoly is broken in Brazil. “Every time the oil goes up, the fuel goes up, it has a better result. If we take Petrobras to a new market, for example, which is what is happening with Eletrobras, you have no doubts, problems with the water crisis, the fuel crisis, all of that, were state monopolies for 30 or 40 years. We are walking in that direction. we are making Eletrobras, making postal services, and I am even proposing this: let’s turn this poison into a vaccine. It is the same as antivenom serum”, he stated. The minister said that he is considering the privatization of the company and recalled that the sector has no competition. “We have tools. The important thing is that we proceed with the reforms”, he said.